मौसम में बदलाव:दाेपहर 12 बजे तक छाया रहा कोहरा, दिनभर धूप के दर्शन नहीं

बूंदी9 घंटे पहले
  • सर्दी का असर बढ़ा, नेशनल और स्टेट हाइवे पर वाहन चालकाें काे हैडलाइट जलाए रखनी पड़ी

मौसम बदलने के साथ ही सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया है। पिछले दो-तीन दिन से कई स्थानों पर धुंध-कोहरा देखने को मिल रहा है। बरसात से भी सर्दी बढ़ गई है। मंगलवार को सुबह से शाम तक कोहरा छाया रहा। सुबह के समय कोहरा घना था बाद में जैसे-जैसे दिन चढ़ता गया कोहरा कम हो गया। दोपहर 12 बजे तक भी शहर पर हल्का कोहरा दिखाई दिया। बादल छाने की वजह से सूर्यनारायण के भी दर्शन नहीं हुए।सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही बचाव के लिए लोग ऊनी वस्त्र पहनने लगे हैं। इससे दिनचर्या भी प्रभावित हो रही है। खेताें में रेलना करने के बाद किसान बुवाई से निबट रहे हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि बरसात कम होने की वजह से इस बार कम पानी की फसल की बुवाई पर ज्यादा ध्यान देना पड़ रहा है।बसोली. खेराड़ क्षेत्र के गांवों में मंगलवार सुबह भी घना कोहरा छाया रहा, जिसके चलते वाहन चालकों को भी हाइवे में चलने के लिए हैडलाइट का प्रयोग करना पड़ा। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में लोग सर्दी से बचने के लिए अलाव जलाकर बैठे रहे। किसान महादेव मीणा, राजेशकुमार मीणा, जीतू सिंह, गोपालसिंह हाड़ा ने बताया कि गत दिनों हुई मावठ से फसलों को अच्छा फायदा मिलेगा।नैनवां. आसमान में बादल छाए रहने से मंगलवार को दिनभर धूप छांव की स्थिति बनी रही। दिन में भी लोगों को गुलाबी सर्दी का अहसास होने लगा है। मावठ के बाद रात के समय सर्दी बढ़ने से लोगों ने गर्म कपड़े पहनना शुरू कर दिया है।हिंडौली. कस्बे सहित आसपास के गांवों में मंगलवार सुबह से ही मौसम में ठंडक रही। दोपहर तक भी कोहरा छाया रहा, उसके बाद हल्की धूप निकली। हालांकि सुबह से ही मौसम में ठंडक रहने से लोग गर्म कपड़े पहने नजर आए। स्वास्थ्य को लेकर सावधानी जरूरी: जिला अस्पताल के वरिष्ठ फिजिशियन डॉ. अनिल जांगिड़ के अनुसार मौसम बदल रहा है। ऐसे में ज्यादा से ज्यादा सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए। सुबह व शाम ठंड का असर दिख रहा है। दिन में गर्मी रहती है। जुकाम, खांसी, श्वास संबंधी रोगी बढ़ेंगे। यह सभी श्वसन संबंधी बीमारियां हैं। ऐसे में कोरोना के भी सक्रिय होने की आशंका है। लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकले तो मास्क लगाए रहें और समय-समय पर साबुन से हाथ धोते रहें।

