पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वजह:उड़द और सोयाबीन की सरकारी खरीद रविवार से, किसान नहीं करा रहे पंजीयन

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकारी कांटे की तुलना में मंडी में अच्छे भाव में बिक रही है दोनों जिंस

समर्थन मूल्य पर उड़द व सोयाबीन की खरीद के लिए सहकारिता विभाग ने सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। रविवार एक नवंबर से खरीद शुरू हो जाएगी। किसानों से दोनों जिंसों की खरीद के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे जा रहे हैं, लेकिन निर्धारित किए समर्थन मूल्य की तुलना में मंडी में उड़द व सोयाबीन के भाव अच्छे होने से किसान ऑनलाइन आवेदन में रूचि नहीं दिखा रहे है। अब तक गिने चुने किसानों ने ही आवेदन किया है। सरकारी खरीद के लिए सहकारिता विभाग ने स्थान निर्धारित कर दिए है। बूंदी में पुरानी कृषि उपज मंडी में खरीद की जाएगी। राजफैड के माध्यम से क्रय-विक्रय सहकारी समिति व ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समितियों के माध्यम से उड़द व सोयाबीन की खरीद की जाएगी। खरीद के लिए सहकारिता विभाग ने अपने स्तर पर सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। हालांकि मंडी भाव अधिक होने से किसानों का सरकारी कांटों पर उड़द व सोयाबीन बेचने का रूझान ना के बराबर ही दिखाई दे रहा है। वहीं, सरकारी कांटों पर किसान क्वालिटी के चक्कर में भी नहीं उलझना चाह रहे हैं।कहां-कहां होगी खरीद: क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति स्तर पर 5 स्थान निर्धारित किए गए है। इनमें बूंदी, कापरेन, सुमेरगंजमंडी, देई व हिंडौली है। इनमें हिंडौली में उड़द की ही खरीद होगी। अन्य स्थानों पर दोनों जिंस की खरीद होगी। इसी तरह ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति स्तर पर 6 केंद्र निर्धारित किए गए है। इनमें खटकड़ (बूुदी), अरनेठा(केशवरायपाटन), जरखोदा (नैनवां), गोठड़ा, बसोली, पेचकी बावड़ी (हिंडौली) में खरीद होगी। भावों का अंतर: सरकार ने उड़द का 6000 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल समर्थन मूल्य निर्धारित किया है, जबकि सोयाबीन का समर्थन मूल्य 3880 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल निर्धारित है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ मंडी में उड़द का गुरुवार को भाव 6401 से 7011 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल भाव रहा। सोयाबीन का भाव 3901 से 4219 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहा।आवक में भी तेजी: सरकारी कांटे चालू होने से पहले ही किसान उड़द व सोयाबीन कृषि उपज मंडी में लाना शुरू कर चुके है। पिछले दिनों मौसम के बिगड़े मिजाज को देखते हुए किसानों ने दोनों फसले निकलवाली। फसल को घर के रखने के बजाय मंडी दिखाना पसंद कर रहे है। वहीं निर्धारित समर्थन मूल्य से ज्यादा किसानों को मंडी में भाव मिल रहे है। गुरुवार को उड़द की आवक 149 क्विंटल, जबकि सोयाबीन की आवक 530 क्विंटल हुई।^उड़द व सोयाबीन की खरीद के लिए सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। स्थान निर्धारित कर दिए गए है। किसानों द्वारा ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए जा रहे हैं। एक नवंबर से खरीद शुरू हो जाएगी। ताकि किसानों को इसका लाभ मिल सके। मोहनलाल, तकनीकी सहायक, सहकारिता विभाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें