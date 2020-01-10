पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनशन:48 घंटे में झूठा मुकदमा नहीं हटाया तो अनशन

बूंदी13 घंटे पहले
ग्रामीण छात्र संगठन की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया गया। संगठन के जिलाध्यक्ष हेमराज मीणा के नेतृत्व में दिए गए ज्ञापन में बताया कि बारां पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से नरेश मीणा और उनके साथ अन्य साथियों को झूठे मुकदमे में फंसाकर गिरफ्तार करना गलत है। ग्रामीण छात्र संगठन की मांग है कि 48 घंटे में युवकों पर से झूठे मुकदमे हटाए जाएं। छात्र नेता देवेश कलोसिया ने बताया कि अगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो संगठन को मजबूरन अनशन की राह पकड़नी होगी, जिसकी जिम्मेदारी बूंदी प्रशासन की होगी। सरपंच सुरेश मीणा, हुकमचंद सैनी, बुद्धिप्रकाश मीणा, आनंदीलाल मीणा, राजू मीणा, हनुमान मीणा, राकेश मीणा, गणेश प्रजापत, राकेश वर्मा देई, अशोक मीणा, शेलूराम मीणा, दीपक मीणा मौजूद रहे।नैनवां. आदिवासी मीना सेवा संस्थान की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें बारां जिले के कवाई थाना पुलिस की ओर से गिरफ्तार किए नरेश मीना व उसके साथियों के खिलाफ दर्ज मुकदमा वापस लेने और रिहा करने की मांग की है। ज्ञापन में आरोप लगाया कि 17 सितंबर को कवाई में नरेश मीना और उनके साथियों ने एक बजरी से भरा ट्रक पकड़कर कवाई थाना पुलिस को जब्त करवाया था, लेकिन पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इसके विरोध मे नरेश मीना अपने साथियों के साथ कवाई थाने के बाहर भूख हड़ताल पर बैठ गए, लेकिन पुलिस ने उन पर लाठीचार्ज कर मुकदमा दर्ज कर बंद कर दिया। साथ ही चेतावनी दी कि इस मामले में 48 घंटे में नरेश मीना व उसके साथियों को रिहा नहीं किया तो आंदोलनात्मक कदम उठाए जाएंगे। ज्ञापन देने वालो में तहसील अध्यक्ष आशाराम मीना, सचिव आशाराम मीना (बीजलवा), विधि मंत्री श्रवणकुमार मीना, महामंत्री सुगनचंद मीना, पूर्व सरपंच शांतिलाल मीना, नरेश मीना, आशाराम मीना, रामलक्ष्मण मीना, शंकरलाल मीना, गोविंद मीना मौजूद रहे।तालेड़ा. कवाई थाना पुलिस की ओर से नरेश मीणा व उसके साथियों पर दर्ज मुकदमा वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय मीणा छात्र महासभा के छात्र नेताओं ने एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया। छात्र नेता रवि मीणा, महेंद्र मीणा, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष खुशीराम, हरलाल मीणा, जोनेश मीणा, हेमंत मीणा, रणजीत मीणा, हनुमान, दशरथ, भागीरथ, लोकेश, नरेंद्र मौजूद रहे।

