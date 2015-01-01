पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेड्यूल घोषित:आईसीएआई परीक्षा 21 जनवरी से 7 फरवरी तक

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट ऑफ इंडिया (आईसीएआई) ने जनवरी-फरवरी 2021 में होने वाली परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल घोषित कर दिया है।

ये परीक्षाएं 21 जनवरी से 7 फरवरी के बीच होगी। गौरतलब है कि आईसीएआई ने कोविड 19 के संक्रमण या अन्य कारणों से परीक्षा नहीं दे पाने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के लिए 19 नवंबर को ऑप्ट-आउट स्कीम की घोषणा की थी। इसके तहत ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स कोविड से बनी परिस्थितियों से परीक्षा नहीं दे पा रहे हैं तो उन्हें जनवरी/फरवरी में परीक्षा देने का विकल्प देते हुए 21 जनवरी से परीक्षाएं कराने की घोषणा की थी। स्टूडेंट्स ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट https://www.icai.org/ पर शेड्यूल देख सकते हैं।

भीलवाड़ा ब्रांच सीए नवीन कोगटा ने बताया कि नोटिफिकेशन में स्पष्ट किया है अगर किसी तिथि को केंद्र या राज्य सरकार की ओर से सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया जाता है तो भी परीक्षा की तिथि में बदलाव नहीं होगा। परीक्षाएं 2 बजे से शुरू होगी। फाउंडेशन के पेपर 3 व 4 दो घंटे के रहेंगे और इनमें रीडिंग टाइम नहीं दिया जाएगा। इसी तरह फाइनल न्यू स्कीम में पेपर 6 (इलेक्टिव) 4 घंटे का रहेगा।

