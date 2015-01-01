पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बस का इंतजार...:बाड़ाबंदी में थी तो कार से भ्रमण, उप जिला प्रमुख का रिजल्ट आते ही घर जाने के लिए बस का इंतजार...

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • जिला परिषद सदस्यों की अब पूछ खत्म

15 दिन तक बाड़ाबंदी में मेहमाननवाजी का लुत्फ लेने अाैर गाड़ियों में घूमने वाले जिला परिषद सदस्य उपजिला प्रमुख के लिए वोट डालने के बाद ही आजाद छोड़ दिए गए। उपप्रमुख चुनाव में वोट डालने के बाद जिला परिषद सदस्य अपने घर लौटने के लिए बस का इंतजार करते रहे। हाई सैकंडरी स्कूल में मतदान के बाद घर लौटने के इंतजार में बैठी जिला परिषद सदस्या कंचनबाई ने बताया कि 15 दिन बाद परिवार से मिलूंगी। प्रथम चरण के चुनाव के बाद ही हमें पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों ने बुला लिया था। तब से ही बूंदी के बाहर घूम रहे हैं। सबसे पहले खाटूश्यामजी, सालासर बालाजी सहित कई धार्मिकस्थलों के दर्शन के किए। यही नहीं, भारत-पाकिस्तान की बॉर्डर तक भी हमें घुमाया गया। इन 15 दिनों में परिवार की खूब याद सताई। छोटे-छोटे पोते-पोतियों की याद आ रही थी, आज जाकर मिलूंगी।

