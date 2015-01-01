पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्राह्मण प्रत्याशी नहीं बनाना दुखद:जिला प्रमुख का पद सामान्य वर्ग का होने के बावजूद एक भी ब्राह्मण प्रत्याशी नहीं बनाना दुखद: दाधीच

बूंदी3 घंटे पहले
  • राजस्थान ब्राह्मण महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष और समाज के युवाओं ने जताई नाराजगी

राजस्थान ब्राह्मण महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष मिथलेश दाधीच ने कहा कि जिला परिषद चुनाव में जिला प्रमुख का पद सामान्य वर्ग का होने के बावजूद कांग्रेस की और से एक भी ब्राह्मण को प्रत्याशी नहीं बनाया जाना दुखद है।उन्होंने परशुराम वाटिका में आयोजित पत्रकार वार्ता में कहा कि प्रमुख पद सामान्य वर्ग का होने के बावजूद राजनीतिक पार्टियां सामान्य वर्ग के लिए अधिकृत सीट पर अन्य आरक्षित संवर्ग को अवसर देकर सामान्य वर्ग के साथ अन्याय कर रही है। इस समय अगर सामान्य वर्ग एवं ब्राह्मण समाज चुप रहा तो भविष्य में दोनों ही पार्टियां इस वर्ग पर अन्याय करती रहेगी। ब्राह्मण एवं सामान्य वर्ग को एकजुट रहने की आवश्यकता है।महामंत्री घनश्याम दुबे ने बताया कि जिला परिषद चुनावों में 23 में से एक भी सीट पर ब्राह्मण को टिकट नहीं देना समाज के साथ कुठाराघात है। प्रारंभ में ही समाज को प्रमुख पद की दावेदारी नहीं हो, ऐसा प्रयास किया गया है, जो समाज विशेष के साथ पूर्वाग्रह है। ब्राह्मण समाज इस नीति का विरोध करता है।उपाध्यक्ष संतोष कटारा ने कहा कि ब्राह्मण एवं सामान्य वर्ग के साथ इसी प्रकार कुठाराघात होता रहा तो ब्राह्मण समाज को भी अन्य समाजों की तरह उग्र होना पड़ेगा, जबकि ब्राह्मण समाज हमेशा सहिष्णु रहा, सबको साथ लेकर चलने का हामी रहा है। युवा अध्यक्ष अंकित गौतम ने कहा कि जो सीटें सामान्य वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित है, उन पर अन्य वर्ग को टिकट देकर सामान्य वर्ग के हितों पर कुठाराघात किया है। इस दौरान प्रवक्ता नूतन तिवारी, मंत्री रामदत्त जोशी, मार्तंड त्रिवेदी, राजेश शर्मा, गिरधरगोपाल ओझा, राजेंद्र शर्मा, सुनील बाॅबी, अमित शर्मा, अवधेश शर्मा, पं. सतीश शर्मा, अशोक बना, विकास सनाढ्य, नगर युवाध्यक्ष पीयुष शर्मा, सारंग दाधीच, तरुण गौतम, पुलकित गौतम, केशव शर्मा, अमन शर्मा, संदीप शर्मा, नवीन चतुर्वेदी मौजूद थे।

