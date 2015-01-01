पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत की खबर:जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना जांच के लिए बनाई लैब को दिल्ली से मिल गई हरी झंडी, अब 2-4 दिन में चालू होने की बंधी उम्मीद

बूंदी5 घंटे पहले
  • लैब में लगी मशीनों से की गई टेस्टिंग के बाद दिल्ली आईसीएमआर ने सर्टिफाइड किया

कोरोना संक्रमणकाल में जिलेवासियों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है। कोरोना जांच के लिए जिला अस्पताल परिसर में तैयार की गई आरटीपीसीआर लैब को दिल्ली आईसीएमआर ने सर्टिफाइड कर दिया है। यानी अब कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपलों को कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज नहीं भेजना पड़ेगा। जिले से आने वाले सभी सैंपलों की जांच स्थानीय कोविड-19 लैब में हो जाएगी।राज्य सरकार से आदेश आने के बाद पुराने जनाना अस्पताल परिसर के खाली पड़े भवन के एक हिस्से में लैब पूरी तरह से तैयार हो गई है। फर्नीचर लगाया जा रहा है। जांच के दौरान काम आने वाले कुछ इक्यूपमेंट की सप्लाई के लिए कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज को प्रिंसिपल-अधीक्षक को पत्र भेजा है। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि अगले 2-4 दिन में लैब चालू हो जाएगी। इसके साथ ही कोरोना सैंपलों की जांच के लिए लोगों को इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा। वर्तमान में सैंपलों की जांच कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज में होती है और यहां लोड अधिक होने पर रिपोर्ट आने में 2 से 3 दिन लग जाता है, तब तक संदिग्ध असमंजस में रहता है।

मशीनों से हुई जांच मैच हो गई थीआरटीपीसीआर लैब में करीब 80 लाख रुपए की मशीनें स्थापित की गई है। ये सभी मशीनें कोटा से आई है। मशीनों की टेस्टिंग के लिए कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज से 10 सैंपल दिए गए, जिनमें 5 पॉजिटिव व 5 निगेटिव थे। बूंदी में सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट को कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज से आए सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट से मैच करवाया गया। मैच होने के बाद इस रिपोर्ट को पहले कोटा फिर जोधपुर एम्स में भेजा गया। वहां से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद रिपोर्ट दिल्ली आईसीएमआर भेजी गई है। वहां से गुरुवार देरशाम को रिपोर्ट को सर्टिफाइट कर बूंदी की लैब को कोरोना सैंपलों की जांच के लिए अॉथाेराइज्ड कर दिया गया।रोटेशन से लगेगी स्टाफ की ड्यूटीकोरोना जांच के लिए तैयार लैब में स्टाफ की ड्यूटी रहेगी। यह ड्यूटी रोटेशन से लगेंगी। यहां एक माइक्रो बॉयोलोजिस्ट, 6 रिसर्च असिस्टेंट, 6 लैब टैक्नीशियन, 4 कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर लगाए गए है। कर्मचारियों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए सभी आवश्यक संसाधन मिल सकेंगे।^ जिला अस्पताल में आरटीपीसीआर लैब तैयार हो गई है। आईसीएमआर दिल्ली ने लैब को ऑथोराइज्ड कर दिया है। कुछ इक्यूपमेंट की रिक्वायरमेंट है, जिसकी आपूर्ति के लिए कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज को पत्र लिखा गया है। 2-4 दिन में बूंदी जिले के सैंपलों की जांच यहीं शुरू हो जाएगी।डॉ. प्रभाकर विजय, पीएमओ, जिला अस्पताल

