रामशंकर प्रजापत मौत मामला:बस चालक-परिचालक पर लापरवाही से माैत का केस दर्ज हाेने के बाद किया शव का अंतिम संस्कार

केशवरायपाटन22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रात 11 बजे तक जाम लगा रहे प्रदर्शनकारियाें पर पुलिस ने सख्ती दिखाई
  • तीन जनों को हिरासत में लेकर बाकी को खदेड़ा, बाद में उन्हें भी छोड़ दिया

केपाटन से तालेड़ा जाने वाले मार्ग पर सुवांसा कस्बे से पहले राेडवेज बस कंडक्टर की कथित लापरवाही से बस में सवार खलूंदा निवासी युवक रामशंकर प्रजापत की शुक्रवार को हुई मौत का घटनाक्रम दूसरे दिन भी गर्माया रहा।

प्रजापत काे उल्टियां आने पर कंडक्टर ने बस से नीचे उतार दिया था, जिसकी थाेड़ी देर बाद ही सड़क किनारे सांसें थम गई थी। परिवहन विभाग द्वारा आरोपी राेडवेज बस कंडक्टर अनिता मेघवाल को निलंबित करने और प्रशासन की ओर से मांगों को लेकर आश्वस्त करने पर 24 घंटे बाद शनिवार शाम को युवक प्रजापत के शव का दाह संस्कार किया गया।

प्रजापत की मौत से आक्रोशित ग्रामीण-परिजन और समाजबंधु शुक्रवार काे दाेपहर से लेकर रात 11 बजे तक तालेड़ा मार्ग को जाम कर बैठे रहे थे। इस बीच प्रशासन ने समझाइश का खूब प्रयास किया, लेकिन प्रदर्शनकारी अपनी मांगाें पर अड़े रहे।

बातचीत का असर नहीं हाेने के बाद देररात पुलिस ने सख्ती दिखाई और प्रजापति समाज के हाड़ौती संभाग उपाध्यक्ष जगदीश प्रजापति सहित तीन जनों को हिरासत में ले लिया, जिसके बाद रास्ता जाम कर बैठे ग्रामीण प्रदर्शनकारियाें को खदेड़ दिया। देररात हिरासत में लिए तीनों जनों को भी बाद में पुलिस ने रिहा कर दिया। पुलिस कार्रवाई से आक्रोशित समाज व परिजन शनिवार दोपहर तक शव का दाह संस्कार नहीं करने पर अड़े रहे।

मसले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पुलिस और उपखंड प्रशासन की ओर से तालेड़ा के एसडीएम कमल मीणा और डीएसपी दीपक गर्ग समाज के प्रमुख लोगों व परिजनों को समझाने में जुटे रहे। परिजनों की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने बस चालक बलवीर व निलंबित की गई कंडक्टर अनिता मेघवाल के खिलाफ लापरवाही से मौत की धारा में प्रकरण भी दर्ज कर लिया।

मुआवजे-नाैकरी पर निर्णय सरकार लेगी: एसडीएम मीणा ने कुम्हार महासभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल रेनवाल, हाड़ौती प्रजापति छात्रावास के संभागीय अध्यक्ष कृष्णमुरारी प्रजापति, संभागीय उपाध्यक्ष जगदीश प्रजापति, संघर्ष समिति अध्यक्ष सोहनलाल प्रजापति, महावीर प्रजापति को आश्वस्त करते हुए कहा कि समाज की 10 लाख रुपए मुआवजा व परिवार के सदस्य को नौकरी देने की मांग से राज्य सरकार को अवगत करवा दिया जाएगा।

इस पर निर्णय राज्यस्तर पर ही लेना है। जिलास्तर पर मिलने वाली आर्थिक सहायता शीघ्र दिलाने पर आश्वस्त होने पर परिजन शाम 4 बजे शव के दाहसंस्कार को राजी हो गए।

आराेपियाें की गिरफ्तारी की मांग जारी रहेगी : प्रजापति समाज के संभाग उपाध्यक्ष जगदीश प्रजापति ने बताया कि आरोपी चालक व परिचालक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज तो कर लिया, लेकिन गिरफ्तार होने तक संघर्ष जारी रहेगा। दोनों की संवेदनहीनता के कारण ही 5 बहनों के इकलौते भाई की मौत हो गई। वह अकेला पालनहार था।

विधायक मीणा ने सीएम से चर्चा कर आर्थिक सहायता मांगी

तालेड़ा. रोडवेज बस चालक-परिचालक द्वारा रामशंकर प्रजापत को बीमारी की हालत में बस से उतारने के बाद उसकी मौत हाेने पर मुआवजा दिलाने के लिए पीपल्दा के कांग्रेस विधायक रामनारायण मीणा ने शनिवार को जयपुर में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से चर्चा की, जिसमें रोडवेज प्रबंधन को निर्देशित करने के लिए आग्रह किया।

मीणा के अनुसार यात्री को बीमारी की हालत में चालक-परिचालक द्वारा बीच रास्ते में उतारने के बाद मौत होना मानवीय संवेदनाओं को तार-तार करता है। पुलिस द्वारा दर्ज किए गए मुकदमे में दोषी को न्यायालय द्वारा दंडित किया जाएगा, लेकिन मृतक के परिजनों को अविलंब आर्थिक सहायता दिलाना जरूरी है। मीणा के अनुसार गहलोत ने संतोषप्रद कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिलाया है।

