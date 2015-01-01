पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुष्कर्म करने के आराेपी काे उम्रकैद:किशाेरी को भगाकर दुष्कर्म करने के आराेपी काे उम्रकैद

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • जनवरी 018 के प्रकरण में पोक्सो कोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला

अपने घर से सर्कस देखने आई एक किशाेरी काे भगाकर अपने गांव से बाहर दूसरी जगहाें पर ले जाकर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म करने के आराेपी काे पोक्सो कोर्ट ने उम्र कैद की सजा सुनाई है। घटना अब से करीबन 35 महीनाें पहले की है, जिस पर न्यायालय में प्रकरण चल रहा था।अभियाेजन के अनुसार देहात के हिंडाैली थाना इलाके के एक गांव किशाेरी को बहला-फुसलाकर भगाकर ले जाने और अलग-अलग स्थानों पर ले जाकर दुष्कर्म करने वाले को पोक्सो कोर्ट ने उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। किशाेरी सर्कस देखने आई थी। इस दौरान अभियुक्त उसे विश्वास में लेकर भगा ले गया था। इस घटना की रिपोर्ट 27 जनवरी 2018 को पीड़िता की मां ने हिंडाैली पुलिस थाने में दर्ज करवाई थी। पोक्सो कोर्ट- 01 की जज अल्का बंसल ने फैसला सुनाते हुए स्थानीय गोठड़ा-दबलाना में रह रहे अभियुक्त आमीर पुत्र हसन (मूल निवासी समादतगंज-टोंक ) को धारा 363 आईपीसी में 3 वर्ष का कठोर कारावास व 10 हजार जुर्माने, धारा 366 ए आईपीसी में 5 वर्ष का कठोर कारावास व 10 हजार जुर्माने, धारा 5(एल)/6 पोक्सो एक्ट और धारा 3 एससी-एसटी एक्ट में उम्रकैद और 50 हजार जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई। इस प्रकरण में विशिष्ट लोकअभियोजक (पोस्को क्रसं- 1) राकेश ठाकोर ने अभियोजन पैरवी करते हुए 12 गवाह और 14 दस्तावेजी साक्ष्य कोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान पेश किए।

