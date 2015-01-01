पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:मुख्य राइजिंग पाइप लाइन के एयर वाॅल्व पर लोडिंग ट्रक पलटा, नहीं हुई जलापूर्ति

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्य लाइन होने से ट्रक को हटाने के बाद ही शाम तक दुरुस्त की गई लाइन

चंबल बूंदी पेयजल परियोजना की मुख्य राइजिंग पाइप लाइन के एक एयर वाल्व पर गोविंदपुर बावड़ी के पास मंगलवार को लोडिंग ट्रक पलटी खा गया, जिससे एयर वाल्व क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। पानी व्यर्थ बहने की सूचना मिलने के साथ ही चंबल पर लगी मोटरों को बंद करवाया गया। दोपहर बाद ट्रक को वाल्व के ऊपर से हटाने के बाद उसे दुरुस्त करने का काम शुरू किया गया, जो देरशाम को पूरा हुआ।

इसके चलते शहर में शाम के समय होने वाली पानी की सप्लाई नहीं हुई। ऐसे में अबसुबह उन जगहों पर पहले पानी की सप्लाई की जाएगी, जहां मंगलवार शाम को पानी की सप्लाई नहीं हो पाई थी। बाधित हुई पेयजल व्यवस्था को पटरी पर आने पर दो दिन का समय लगेगा।

ऐसे पानी आता है इस लाइन में: चंबल से बूंदी को पानी देने के लिए मुख्य राइजिंग लाइन बिछाई हुई है। इस लाइन में लगातार पानी चलता रहता है। यह पानी जाखमूंड फिल्टर प्लांट में पहुंचता है, जहां से फिल्टर होने के बाद पानी मांगली हैडवर्क्स पर आता है, फिर यहां से पानी बूंदी के अलग-अलग स्थानों पर बने पंप हाउसों के माध्यम से टंकियों में चढ़ाया जाता है।
लोग होते रहे परेशान
मुख्य राइजिंग पाइप लाइन के एक एयर वाल्व पर लोडिंग ट्रक पलटी खा गया, जिससे एयर वाल्व क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। इससे शाम को होने वाली पेयजल सप्लाई नहीं होने लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

