महापर्व-छठ पूजन आज से शुरू:4 दिवसीय लाेकआस्था का महापर्व-छठ पूजन आज से शुरू

बूंदी9 घंटे पहले
दीपावली के बाद बिहारी समाज का प्रमुख त्याेहार छठ पूजन बुधवार से शुरू हाे रहा है, जाे चार दिन तक मनाया जाएगा। इस दाैरान बिहारी समाजबंधुओं द्वारा अपने रीति-रिवाज के अनुसार धार्मिक आयाेजन किए जाएंगे।छठ पूजन पर्व काे लेकर बिहारी समाजबंधुओं ने घराें पर इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। छठ पूजनस्थल प्रमुख तालाब, नदी किनारे, कुंड रहेंगे। बिहार समाज की और से अपने माेहल्लाें में टेंट, लाइट व रात्रि जागरण का भोजपुरी कार्यक्रम रखा गया है।18 नवंबर-बुधवार को व्रतधारी शाम को गेहूं के आटे की रोटी व अरवा, कच्चा चावल, दाल लौकी की सब्जी पीतल के बर्तन में बिना लहसुन-प्याज, तेल से बना भाेजन ग्रहण करेंगे।19 नवंबर-गुरुवार को व्रतधारी दिनभर निर्जला उपवास रह कर शाम को लाैटने पर मिट्‌टी के चूल्हे में आम की लकड़ी जलाकर पीतल के अरवा, गाय के दूध की खीर बनाकर व्रतधारी सूर्य भगवान को भोग लगाकर प्रसाद ग्रहण करेंगे।20 नवंबर-शुक्रवार काे 24 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास रखकर शाम को डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए कुंड में भरे पानी में खड़े होकर बास के सूप में ठेकुआ, कचवानिया, सेब, अनार, पाइनेपल, फल व गन्ने का गाय के दूध से अर्घ्य देंगे। व्रतधारी पूरी रात घाट पर रहकर सूर्य भगवान के गीत भजन गाएंगे।21 नवंबर-शनिवार काे 36 घंटे के निर्जला उपवास रखकर सुबह उगते सूर्य को गाय के दूध से कुंड के पानी में खड़े होकर बास के सूप में ठेकुआ, कचवानिया व सेव, अनार, पाइनेपल, फल, गन्ना सू्र्य भगवान के गाय के दूध से अर्घ्य देने के बाद अपना व्रत खोलेंगे।

