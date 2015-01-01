पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परियोजना:दो साल में पूरा होगा बूंदी में मेडिकल कॉलेज का सपना, 5 करोड़ जारी, नए साल में शुरू होगा काम

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
बूंदी जिले के दो ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट में मेडिकल काॅलेज का निर्माण और हिंडौली-नैनवां पेयजल परियोजना शामिल है। दोनों प्रोजेक्ट अशोक गहलोत सरकार की बजट घोषणा में शामिल है। केंद्रीय प्रवर्तित योजना (फेज-3) के तहत बूंदी में स्वीकृत मेडिकल कॉलेज का सपना वर्ष 2023 में पूरा हो जाएगा।

कार्यकारी एजेंसी एचएससीसी लिमिटेड को वर्क आर्डर जारी हो गए हैं। नए साल में इसका काम शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके लिए 5 करोड़ रुपए जारी हो चुके हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज का नक्शा तैयार करने के लिए राजस्थान राज्य सड़क विकास निगम को 5 लाख रुपए दिए गए हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज का निर्माण तालाबगांव में 63 बीघा 12 बिस्वा में होगा। इस पर 325 करोड़ रुपए की लागत आनी है।

कई दिनों तक चला था ग्रामीणों का विरोध
तालाबगांव में जमीन के आवंटन के बाद से ही बूंदी में लगातार विरोध प्रदर्शन का क्रम चला। यहां लोगों का कहना था कि मेडिकल कॉलेज नगर परिषद पैराफेरी क्षेत्र में बने। इसके बाद राज्य सरकार ने तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी गठित की, जिसने तालाबगांव सहित लोगों के सुझाए तीन स्थानों का अवलोकन किया। बाद में रिपोर्ट राज्य सरकार को प्रस्तुत की। टीम की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर राज्य सरकार ने तालाबगांव में आवंटित 63 बीघा 12 जमीन को उपयुक्त मान लिया। इसका आधार यह था कि तालाबगांव के हाइवे पर होने, जिला अस्पताल से जमीन की दूरी 6.3 किमी होने, मेडिकल कॉलेज के विस्तार के लिए खाली जमीन होने से सर्वाधिक उपयुक्त माना गया।

यह होगा फायदा
बूंदी में मेडिकल कॉलेज शुरू होने से स्थानीय स्तर पर उच्चस्तरीय चिकित्सा सुविधाएं मिल सकेंगी। वर्तमान में गंभीर रोगियों को कोटा, जयपुर भेजते हैं। यहां तक कि विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों की कमी भी दूर हो जाएगी।

नैनवां शहर, 286 गांव व 287 ढाणियों को मिलेगा चंबल का पानी
हिंडौली-नैनवां पेयजल परियोजना की 973.84 करोड़ रुपए की वित्तीय व प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति जारी हो चुकी है और तकनीकी स्वीकृति की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। इसके बाद टेंडर डॉक्यूमेंट तैयार होंगे। इस परियोजना के तहत हिंडौली पंचायत समिति के 185 गांव, 198 ढाणियों, नैनवां तहसील के नैनवां शहर, 101 गांव, 89 ढाणियों को चंबल का पानी मिलना है।

लाइफ लाइन साबित होगा यह प्रोजेक्ट
चंबल से हिंडौली-नैनवां के गांवों तक पानी पहुंचाने के लिए 973.84 करोड़ का प्रोजेक्ट लाइफ लाइन साबित होगा। क्षेत्र में पेयजल संकट का कारण है कि इस बेल्ट में नहरें नहीं हैं। भू-संरचना ऐसी है कि जमीन में भी पानी नहीं जा पाता है। गर्मियों में हालत बेहद खराब हो जाती है।
प्रोजेक्ट एक नजर में: यह परियाेजना वर्ष 2053 की जनसंख्या को ध्यान में रखकर डिजाइन किया गया है। 44 किमी लंबी राइजिंग पाइप लाइन बिछाई जाएगी। चंबल-भीलवाड़ा प्रोजेक्ट का फिल्टर प्लांट आरोली के पास बना हुआ है, जिसकी 240 एमएलडी कैपेसिटी है।

