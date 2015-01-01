पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था बदहाल:नवजाताें की मौत के बाद भी नहीं सुधरी चिकित्सा व्यवस्था:चंद्रकांता

बूंदीएक घंटा पहले
भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व केशवरायपाटन विधायक चंद्रकांता मेघवाल ने कोटा के जेके लोन अस्पताल में डगमगा रही चिकित्सा व्यवस्था पर कहा कि पिछले वर्ष की तरह इस वर्ष भी नवजात बच्चों की माैतों का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है।

चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा चलाए जा रहे अभियान पूर्णरूप से विफल हो रहे हैं, चाहे वह टीकाकरण अभियान हो या जननी सुरक्षा अभियान, सबमें सरकार के हाथों विफलता ही लगी है। हम शिशु मृत्युदर-मातृमृत्यु दर को कम करना चाहते हैं, लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा शिशुमृत्यु सालभर में ही हुई है।

इसका सबसे बड़ा उदाहरण जेके लोन हाॅस्पिटल में देखने को मिलता है। इसका कारण राज्य सरकार का चिकित्सा व्यवस्था पर ध्यान नहीं देना है। मेघवाल ने नवजात बच्चों के प्रति लापरवाही बरतने वालों के खिलाफ विभागीय प्रभावी कार्रवाई कराने की मांग की है।

पिछले वर्ष हाड़ाैती के सभी विधायकों द्वारा 10-10 लाख रुपए विधायक कोष से जेके लोन अस्पताल प्रशासन को आवश्यक उपकरण-विकास कार्यों के लिए दिलवाने के बाद भी स्थिति वही बनी हुई है। यह भी जांच का विषय है। हाॅस्पिटलों में डाॅक्टर्स नहीं हैं, उपकरणों का अभाव है।

