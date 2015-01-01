पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सादगीपूर्ण दीवाली मनाने का दिया संदेश:दीपदान करके सादगीपूर्ण दीवाली मनाने का दिया संदेश

बूंदी2 दिन पहले
नगर परिषद की और से नवलसागर तालाब में शाम काे दीपदान किया गया। दीनदयाल अंत्योदय योजना राष्ट्रीय शहरी आजीविका मिशन के तहत गठित स्वयं सहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने कोरोना जनजागरूकता में भागीदारी निभाते हुए दीपदान किया।शहरी आजीविका मिशन की जिला प्रबंधक डॉ. मोनिका सोनी के नेतृत्व में स्वयं सहायता समूह के सहयोग शिवशक्ति अध्यक्ष ममता, सचिव सरिता, दयावंती, धन्नीबाई, बबिता के साथ धरती मां, शुभ-लाभ, विद्या समूह, महिला उत्थान समूह की महिलाओं ने रंगोली बना कर दीपमाला तैयार की। आयुक्त महावीरसिंह सिसोदिया के साथ सुरेशकुमार, इसरार अहमद और कर्मचारियों ने भाग लेकर दीपदान किया। दीपदान के बाद महिलाओं को मेडल दिए गए। इसमें स्काउट गाइड, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग, नर्सिंग विद्यार्थी, शिक्षा विभाग की भागीदारी रही।पटाखे रहित दिवाली मनाने, कोरोना से बचाव और पंचायतीराज चुनावों में अधिकाधिक मतदान करने का संदेश देने के लिए दीपदान किया गया। जिला प्रशासन की देखरेख में सरकारी विभागों-संगठनों के सहयोग से यह आयोजन किया गया। शहर के चारों और से रैलियां आकर केएन सिंह चौराहे पर इकट्ठा हुई, जहां से सामूहिक रैली के रूप में ही नवलसागर पर पहुंची। नवलसागर पर रंगोली सजाकर दीपदान किया गया। दीपदान के माध्यम से सादगीपूर्ण दिवाली मनाने, कोरोना से बचाव के उपायों के प्रति गंभीरता बरतने और आगामी दिनों होने वाले मतदान में सभी मतदाताओं काे वाेट देने के संदेश दिए गए।

