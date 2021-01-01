पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तालेड़ा से बूंदी तक ट्रैक्टर मार्च:राज्यमंत्री चांदना आज 20 किमी ट्रैक्टर चलाकर किसानों के मार्च में शामिल होंगे

बूंदी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसानों का तालेड़ा से बूंदी तक ट्रैक्टर मार्च

गणतंत्र दिवस पर जिला स्टेडियम में जिलास्तरीय समारोह में ध्वजारोहण करने आ रहे खेल और परिवहन राज्यमंत्री अशोक चांदना किसानों के साथ ट्रैक्टर मार्च में शामिल होंगे। वे सुबह 10 बजे बूंदी से तालेड़ा में बाईपास रोड स्थित एडब्लूबी मंडी पहुंचेंगे, जहां से बूंदी के लिए रवाना होने वाले किसानों के ट्रैक्टर मार्च में शामिल होंगे। चांदना खुद ट्रैक्टर चलाएंगे।ट्रैक्टर मार्च शहर की पुरानी धानमंडी में जाकर किसान पंचायत में बदल जाएगा। मंत्री 12.15 बजे किसान पंचायत को भी संबाेधित करेंगे। इसके बाद दोपहर एक बजे रवाना होकर दोपहर 2.15 बजे नैनवां पहुंचेंगे और पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में शाम 4.15 बजे तालाब की पाल, गढ़पोल में आमसभा को संबोधित करेंगे। शाम पांच बजे जयपुर रवाना हो जाएंगे।तीनों कृषि बिल वापस लेने और फसल का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर गारंटी की मांग को लेकर दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में बूंदी में भी किसान गणतंत्र दिवस पर तालेड़ा से बूंदी तक ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालेंगे। ट्रैक्टर परेड को किसान स्वाभिमान यात्रा नाम दिया गया है। ट्रैक्टर परेड सुबह 11 बजे के आसपास तालेड़ा की एडब्लूबी मंडी से रवाना होगी और 20 किमी का सफर तय कर पुरानी धानमंडी कैंपस में पहुंचकर किसान पंचायत में तब्दील हो जाएगी। जहां सभा के बाद किसानों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल राष्ट्रपति के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देगा। ज्ञापन में राष्ट्रपति से तीनों कृषि बिल वापस लेने के लिए मोदी सरकार पर दबाव बनाने का आग्रह किया जाएगा। किसान संघर्ष समिति के जिला संयोजक संदीप पुरोहित ने बताया कि इस संबंध में बूंदी के एक होटल में बैठक हुई। बैठक में मंत्री अशोक चांदना, जिला प्रमुख चंद्रावतीकंवर पहुंचे और समर्थन पत्र दिया। बैठक में पुरोहित के अलावा हिंडाैली संयोजक आमोद शर्मा, चतरगंज के पूर्व सरपंच कन्हैयालाल गुर्जर, जिला एथलीट संघ के अध्यक्ष सतीश गुर्जर, नैनवा संयोजक शांतिलाल मीणा, बूंदी संयोजक कर्णसिंह गुढ़ाफार्म, सरपंच संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष अानंदीलाल मीणा, सुरेश मीणा, पूर्व मंडी अध्यक्ष कमलेश चांदना, सुनील सुखवाल, हरनूरसिंह, धूलासिंह, जीएसएस अध्यक्ष मदनलाल गुर्जर, सरपंच रामस्वरूप खींचा, छैलबिहारी दाधीच, केशव मालव, भंवरलाल भील, कन्हैयालाल गुर्जर, किशन गुर्जर, श्यामलाल गुर्जर, मदनलाल गुर्जर, पवन लड्‌ढा अाैर किसान प्रतिनिधि व जनप्रतिनिधि मौजूद रहे।

