मास्क बगैर एंट्री नहीं:जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन आज से, मास्क बगैर एंट्री नहीं

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायतीराज चुनाव-2020: जिला परिषद के 23 वार्डों में कुल मतदाता 6 लाख 67 हजार 206 चुनेंगे सदस्य

जिला परिषद ओर पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए बुधवार को अधिसूचना जारी होने के साथ नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। जिले में चुनाव चार चरणों में होंगे। प्रथम चरण में पंचायत समिति तालेड़ा-बूंदी, द्वितीय चरण में नैनवां, तृतीय चरण में केशवरायपाटन, चौथे चरण में हिंडौली पंचायत समिति में चुनाव कराए जाएंगे। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आशीष गुप्ता ने बताया कि नामांकन पत्र भरने की अंतिम तिथि 9 नवंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तक रहेगी। कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना करनी होगी। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के कक्ष में आने वालाें के लिए साबुन, पानी, सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था होगी। नामांकन के लिए आने वाले व्यक्तियों काे मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा। केवल अभ्यर्थी एवं उसके साथ एक व्यक्ति को ही रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कक्ष में प्रवेश की अनुमति दी जाएगी। अन्य अभ्यार्थियों-उनके साथियाें को प्रतीक्षा के लिए कक्ष के बाहर बैठक व्यवस्था सामाजिक दूरी की पालना के साथ रहेगी। अभ्यर्थी आयोग की वेबसाइट से नामांकन डाउनलोड कर उसका उपयोग कर सकेंगे। हिंडौली. पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए आवेदन 4 से 9 नवंबर तक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कार्यालय हिंडौली में जमा होंगे। आवेदन के साथ अभ्यर्थियों को नाम निर्देशनपत्र, मतदाता सूची क्रमांक-प्रस्तापकों, संतान, आपराधिक एवं सम्पति ब्यौरा, कार्यशील शौचालय के संबंध में घोषणा अंडरटेकिंग, शपथ पत्र, आरक्षित सीट के लिए जाति प्रमाण पत्र, प्राधिकार पत्र मान्यता प्राप्त राजनैतिक दल के लिए प्रारूप, अदेय प्रमाणपत्र, सांख्यिकी सूचना प्रपत्र, नवीनतम फ़ोटोग्राफ, नमूने के हस्ताक्षर संलग्न करने होंगे।
पंचायत समितिवार वाेटर
जिला परिषद के 23 वार्डों में कुल मतदाता 6 लाख 67 हजार 206 हैं, जिनमें पुरुष 3 लाख 45 हजार 333, जबकि महिलाएं 3 लाख 21 हजार 873 है। पंचायत समितिवार देखी जाए तो बूंदी पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्ड में एक लाख 9 हजार 252 मतदाता हैं, जिनमें पुरुष 56 हजार 66 व महिलाएं मतदाता 53 हजार 186 हैं। तालेड़ा के 17 वार्ड में एक लाख 11 हजार 142 मतदाताओ में पुरुष 56 हजार 581, महिला मतदाता 54 हजार 561 है। नैनवां के 19 वार्ड में 1 लाख 31 हजार 420 मतदाताओ में पुरुष 68 हजार 858, महिलाएं 62 हजार 562 हैं। केशवरायपाटन के 23 वार्डों में 1 लाख 51 हजार 180 मतदाताअाें में पुरुष 78 हजार 313, महिलाएं 72 हजार 867 हैं। हिंडौली के 23 वार्ड में एक लाख 64 हजार 212 मतदाताओ में पुरुष 85 हजार 515 व महिलाएं 78 हजार 697 हैं। जिले में 895 बूथ बनाए
इस बार 895 बूथ बनाए हैं। माटूंदा में सहायक बूथ बनाया गया है। ग्राम पंचायतों के चुनाव में 746 बूथ थे। बूंदी पंचायत समिति में 142 बूथ बनाए गए, पहले 131 थे। इसी तरह तालेड़ा में पहले 128 और अब 148, केशवरायपाटन में पहले 185 और अब 209, नैनवां में पहले 131 और अब 179, हिंडौली में पहले 171 और अब 217 बूथ बनाए गए है। बूथों की संख्या में बढ़ाेतरी का एक कारण कोरोना महामारी भी है।
मुद्रित सामग्री में प्रकाशक-मुद्रक के नाम होंगे जरूरी जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आशीष गुप्ता ने चुनाव प्रचार के लिए छपवाए जाने वाले बैनर, पोस्टर और पंपलेट के संबंध में लोक प्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम में किए प्रावधानों की पालन करने के लिए सभी मुद्रक-प्रकाशकाें को निर्देश दिए हैं। मुद्रित सामग्री में प्रकाशक-मुद्रक के नाम-पते के साथ ही संख्या का भी उल्लेख करना अनिवार्य होगा। उपबंधों के पालन में दिए गए निर्देशों के तहत मुद्रक द्वारा मुद्रित सभी तरह सामग्री के मुखपृष्ठ पर मुद्रक एवं प्रकाशन के नाम-पते अंकित किए जायेंगे। मुद्रक प्रकाशक से घोषणापत्र एवं मुद्रित सामग्री की 4 प्रतियां सामग्री मुद्रित किए जाने के तीन दिनों के भीतर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी को अपने हस्ताक्षर से भेजी जाएगी।

