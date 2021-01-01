पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुष्मान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना:अब 1572 तरह की बीमारियों का इलाज होगा फ्री

बूंदी2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सामान्य बीमारी पर 50 हजार और गंभीर बीमारी पर 4.50 लाख रुपए प्रति परिवार बीमा

आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना का नया चरण शनिवार से शुरू हो जाएगा। इस योजना में सामान्य बीमारी के लिए 50 हजार और गंभीर बीमारी पर 4.50 लाख रुपए तक का बीमा प्रति परिवार प्रति वर्ष होगा। सीएमएचओ डॉ. महेंद्रकुमार त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि योजना में खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में शामिल और आर्थिक-सामाजिक आधारित जनगणना (एसईसीसी) सर्वे में चयनित लोग पात्र होंगे।

लाभार्थी परिवार की पहचान जनआधार कार्ड से होगी। इन्हें निर्धारित प्राइवेट और सरकारी अस्पतालों में भर्ती होने पर निशुल्क इलाज मिलेगा। पिछली योजना में पोर्टेबिलिटी सुविधा नहीं थी, पर इस योजना में यह सुविधा होगी। पात्र परिवार को योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए जनआधार कार्ड पर राशनकार्ड नंबर, परिवार के प्रत्येक सदस्य का आधारकार्ड नंबर और एसईसीसी का लाभार्थी परिवार होने पर 24 अंकों का हाउसहोल्ड नंबर ई-मित्र के जरिए सीड कराना होगा। जो भी निजी अस्पताल योजना से जुड़ना चाहते हैं, वे ऑनलाइन पोर्टल के माध्यम से आवेदन करें।

इस बार योजना के तहत स्थानीय निवासी सहित अन्य राज्यों के लाभार्थी आमजन भी लाभान्वित हो सकेंगे। इस स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना में 1572 तरह की बीमारियों के पैकेज शामिल किए गए हैं। इन पैकेज के अलावा कोविड-19 एवं डायलिसिस का इलाज भी राज्य सरकार की ओर से देय होगा। योजना के तहत पूर्व की सभी बीमारियां कवर होंगी। परिवार के आकार व आयु की कोई सीमा बाध्य नहीं होगी।

एक वर्ष तक के शिशु बिना परिवारकार्ड में नाम के भी योजना मे कवर होंगे। गत योजना में तीन लाख रुपए तक की बीमा राशि लाभार्थी को इलाज के लिए मिलती थी, लेकिन इस बार सामान्य बीमारियों के लिए 50 हजार एवं चिन्हित गंभीर बीमारियों के लिए साढ़े चार लाख रुपए का बीमा कवर प्रतिवर्ष होगा।

अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी के बाद 15 दिन की दवाएं भी फ्री

वहीं मरीज के भर्ती होने के पांच दिन पहले एवं मरीज के डिस्चार्ज होने के 15 दिन बाद की दवाएं भी चयनित पैकेज में शामिल होंगी। आमजन जब भी अस्पताल आएं, अपना जनआधार कार्ड जरूर साथ लेकर जाएं। अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज के समय फीडबैक फॉर्म जरूर भरें। अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान सही मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज करवाएं, ताकि आपको बीमा वॉलेट की जानकारी एसएमएस से मिल सके। योजना के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर 18001806127 रहेंगे।

