कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:पहले दिन 5568 में से 3959 ने दी परीक्षा, पेपर में मेंटल एबिलिटी टेस्ट ने उलझाया

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कई परीक्षार्थी दूर से आए, देर हो गई तो गिड़गिड़ाए भी, मगर हताश होकर लौटना पड़ा

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा-2019 शुक्रवार से शुरू हुई। 6 केंद्रों पर 3 दिन चलने वाली इस परीक्षा के पहले रोज 5568 में से 3959 परीक्षार्थी ही केंद्र पहुंचे। पहले दिन 1609 परीक्षार्थी गैरहाजिर रहे। परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से चली। नकल का कोई केस नहीं पकड़ा गया। कई परीक्षार्थी बहुत दूर से आने के कारण निर्धारित समय पर परीक्षा केंद्र नहीं पहुंच सके। प्रवेश देने के लि, केंद्र के गेट पर पुलिसकर्मियों के सामने मन्नतें करने लगे। कुछ देर होने पर रोने भी लगे, लेकिन प्रवेश नहीं मिला। भर्ती परीक्षा की मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे कार्यवाहक एसपी किशोरीलाल ने बताया कि पहले दिन 5568 परीक्षार्थी दोनों पारियों में रजिस्टर्ड थे। इनमें से प्रत्येक पारी में 2784 परीक्षार्थियों के बैठने की व्यवस्था की गई थी। पहली पारी में 2121 और दूसरी पारी में 1838 परीक्षार्थी बैठे। वहीं, 1609 परीक्षार्थी एब्सेंट रहे। महिला परीक्षार्थियों के गहने परीक्षा केंद्र से बाहर ही उतरवा लिए गए। शनिवार को भी दो पारियों में परीक्षा होगी और परीक्षा का समय व रजिस्टर्ड परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या भी वही 5568 रहेगी। पहली पारी सुबह 9 से 11 और दूसरी पारी दोपहर 3 से 5 बजे तक चलेगी। केंद्र में प्रवेश परीक्षा शुरू होने के आधा घंटे पहले बंद कर दिया जाएगा। दूरस्थ जिलों से कई परीक्षार्थी गुरुवार रात ही बूंदी आ गए थे।

ऐसे परीक्षार्थियों के लिए एनएसयूआई ने रहने, खाने का बंदोबस्त भी किया है। रोडवेज बसों में परीक्षार्थियों की भीड़ रही। रोडवेज ने परीक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए अतिरिक्त गाड़ियां नहीं चलाई, ऐसे में बसों में भीड़ रही। वहीं काफी परीक्षार्थी ग्रुप में किराए की गाड़ियां लेकर भी दूसरे जिले से यहां पहुंचे। जिले में 6 केंद्रों में शहर के पीजी कॉलेज इमानुएल स्कूल सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल बॉयज सर्वोदय टीटी कॉलेज गुरुकुल स्कूल और तालेड़ा के वेदांता कॉलेज में परीक्षा हुई। परीक्षार्थियों को थर्मल स्कैनिंग के बाद में ही परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया गया।

बूंदी. परीक्षा देने आए परीक्षार्थियों के बैग, जूते, मोबाइल व अन्य सामान सेंटर के बाहर रखवाया गया।
परीक्षार्थी इन चीजों का रखें ध्यान
परीक्षा केंद्र पर समय से पहले पहुंच जाएं। पहली पारी में सुबह 8:30 बजे और दूसरी पारी में दोपहर 2:30 बजे के बाद परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। परीक्षा देने जाएं तो ट्रांसपेरेंट 2 बॉल पेन, फोटो चिपका परीक्षा प्रवेश पत्र, कोई भी एक फोटोवाला मूल आईडी,कोविड-19 का स्वघोषित प्रमाण पत्र साथ लाना होगा। आईडी की फोटो कॉपी मान्य नहीं होगी और परीक्षा से वंचित कर दिए जाएंगे। मोबाइल या अन्य कोई भी सामग्री ना लेकर जाएं। महिला परीक्षार्थी ज्वेलरी पहन के नहीं आएं। मास्क जरूर लगा कर आएं, अगर मास्क नहीं हुआ तो बेवजह परेशानी होगी। ऐन वक्त पर मास्क का बंदोबस्त करना पड़ेगा।
पेपर औसत रहा
परीक्षा केंद्र से बाहर आए परीक्षार्थियों का कहना था कि पेपर ना ज्यादा सरल था और ना ही ज्यादा कठिन। जयपुर से परीक्षा देने बूंदी पहुंचे कमल चौधरी ने बताया कि उन्होंने पहली बार पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा दी है। रोडवेज बसों किस पर्याप्त संख्या ना होने के कारण सुबह 7 बजे किराए की कार कर आना पड़ा। अतिरिक्त बस सेवा नहीं होने से काफी संख्या में परीक्षार्थियों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ी। राजकुमार बैरवा ने भी पहली बार कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में दी। उनका कहना था जी परीक्षा सेंटर दूर होने से परेशानी हुई। परीक्षा केंद्र अपने जिले या आसपास के जिलों में ही होना चाहिए था। इससे परेशानी नहीं होती। कोटपुतली से आए दीपक सेन गुरुवार शाम 7 बजे चले थे और शुक्रवार सुबह 5:30 बजे बूंदी पहुंचे। सेंटर पहुंचने के बाद तसल्ली हुई। पूजा चौधरी को भी जयपुर से अतिरिक्त बस सेवा नहीं होने के कारण परेशानी उठानी पड़ी। पूजा का कहना था कि पेपर ठीक था और कोई परेशानी नहीं हुई। पिंकी मीणा मीणा का झोंपड़ा से आई थी। उसका कहना था कि पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा पहली बार दी है। पेपर ठीक ठाक था, ना ज्यादा कठिन और ना ही ज्यादा सरल था।
छात्र कांग्रेस ने किया अभ्यर्थियों को सहयोग
एनएसयूआई प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अभिषेक चौधरी के निर्देशानुसार एनएसयूआई जिलाध्यक्ष हरि गुर्जर व कार्यकर्ताओं ने 6, 7, 8 नवंबर को आयोजित पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए बूंदी आने वाले परीक्षार्थियों के रहने, खाने की व्यवस्था निशुल्क की गई है। इस दौरान परीक्षा केंद्र पर परीक्षा देने वाले देने आनेवाले लगभग 350 से 400 छात्रों को भोजन कराया गया, उनके रुकने की व्यवस्था की गई। यह सेवा 8 नवंबर तक निशुल्क जारी रहेगी। इस दौरान प्रदेश सचिव आकाश चौधरी, किशन नेखाड़ी, कैलाश डोई, मनराज नेखाड़ी, ओम गुर्जर, आलोक गुर्जर व्यवस्था देख रहे हैं।

