पंचायतीराज चुनाव:तीसरे दिन 18 पर्चे दाखिल, इनमें 16 पंस सदस्यों के लिए

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
बूंदी. नामांकन दाखिल करने में महिलाएं आगे आने लगी।
  • अब सिर्फ शनिवार अाैर साेमवार काे हाेंगे नामांकन-पत्र जमा

पंचायत चुनाव-2020 की नामांकन की प्रक्रिया के तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार को पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 16, जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए दो नामांकन पत्र भरा है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आशीष गुप्ता ने बताया कि बूंदी पंचायत समिति में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए एक अभ्यर्थी ने एक, केशवरायपाटन पंचायत समिति में 11 अभ्यर्थियों ने 12, तालेड़ा पंस सदस्य के लिए एक अभ्यर्थी ने एक और नैनवां में एक अभ्यर्थी ने दो नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए हैं। नामांकन पत्र भरने के लिए रविवार को अवकाश होने के कारण अब सिर्फ 2 दिन 7 नवंबर शनिवार व 9 नवंबर सोमवार शेष बचे हैं।

नामांकन प्रस्तुत करने का समय सुबह 11 बजे से अपरान्ह 3 बजे तक है। पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए वार्ड 17 से मोहनलाल ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी (पंचायत) एसडीएम श्योराम के समक्ष मोहनलाल ने निर्दलीय व कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया। हिंडौली. पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र से 23 वार्डों में से किसी भी वार्ड के लिए नामांकन भरने के तीसरे दिन भी हिंडौली निर्वाचन कार्यालय में किसी भी प्रत्याशी द्वारा कोई नामांकन दाखिल नहीं किया गया। गौरतलब है कि 9 नवंबर तक पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन भरने हैं। अभी तक किसी भी प्रत्याशी द्वारा नामांकन दाखिल नहीं किया है।

नैनवां. पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करते।
नैनवां. पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करते।

अवकाश के दिनों में भी ली जाएगी एनओसी
जिले के सभी ग्राम पंचायत, पंचायत समिति एवं जिला परिषद कार्यालय अदेय प्रमाण पत्र देने के लिए अवकाश के दिनों में खुले रहेंगे। सीईओ मुरलीधर प्रतिहार ने बताया कि कोई भी व्यक्ति पंचायत चुनाव के लिए निर्धारित शुल्क जमा करवाकर एनओसी प्राप्त कर सकता है।

चुनावकर्मी डाक मतपत्र से डाल सकेंगे वोट
जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के दौरान चारों चरणों में जिन कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगी है, वे डाक मतपत्र से अपना मतदान कर सकेंगे। डाक मतपत्र से वे सभी कार्मिक अपने वाेट दे सकेंगे, जो चुनाव कार्य में ड्यूटी के कारण मतदान दिवस के दिन अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में मतदान करने में असमर्थ होंगे। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में 23 नवंबर को बूंदी-तालेड़ा पंस में होनेवाले मतदान में लगे कार्मिकों को 13 नवंबर तक, द्वितीय चरण में 27 नवंबर को नैनवां पंस में होनेवाले निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के कार्मिकों को 20 नवंबर तक, तृतीय चरण में एक दिसंबर को केपाटन पंस में होनेवाले मतदान के दौरान चुनाव ड्यूटी देनेवाले कार्मिकों को 23 नवंबर तक, चतुर्थ चरण में 5 दिसंबर को हिंडाैली पंस में होनेवाले मतदान के दौरान ड्यूटी देनेवाले कार्मिकों को 27 नवंबर तक अपने डाक मतपत्र के लिए प्रपत्र-1 भरकर राज्य बीमा-प्रावधायी निधि बूंदी में पेश करना होगा। 9 से 11 नवंबर तक मतदान प्रशिक्षणस्थलों पर भी डाक मतपत्र के लिए प्रपत्र-1 प्राप्त करने व जमा कराने की सुविधा रहेगी।

बूंदी. रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को नामांकन पत्र देने आए अभ्यर्थी।
बूंदी. रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को नामांकन पत्र देने आए अभ्यर्थी।

‘स्वीप‘ गतिविधियों पर बैठक 9 को
बपंचायतीराज आम चुनाव के मद्देनजर स्वीप गतिविधियां आयोजित की जाएगी। इसके तहत कार्यक्रम तैयार किया गया है। स्वीप गतिविधियों को लेकर 9 नवंबर को दोपहर 2 बजे जिला परिषद के सीईओ एवं जिला नोडल अधिकारी (स्वीप) मुरलीधर प्रतिहार के कक्ष में बैठक होगी।

