कार्यक्रम:कोरोना की जागरूकता रैली निकाली, बाजाराें में मास्क बांटे, घराें-दुकानाें पर स्टीकर लगाए

बूंदीएक घंटा पहले
कोरोनाकाल में राजकुमार बहरूपिया अपनी कला के प्रदर्शन के साथ कोरोना से बचने का गाना गाकर और मुंह पर मास्क लगाकर संदेश देता रहा है।
  • बूंदी में नगर परिषद, केपाटन-नैनवां-इंद्रगढ़-लाखेरी में नगरपालिका ने स्काउट गाइड के सहयाेग से जागरूकता रैली निकाली

कोरोना के विरुद्ध जनांदोलन कार्यक्रम के तहत नो मास्क-नो एंट्री अभियान में नगर परिषद आयुक्त महावीरसिंह सिसोदिया के नेतृत्व में नैनवां रोड, सब्जीमंडी, लाइन पुलिस रोड, पोस्ट ऑफिस के बाहर, बालचंदपाड़ा क्षेत्र के सूरजजी का बड़, रावला चौक, आयुर्वेद अस्पताल के बाहर, नायकों का मोहल्ला, सगसजी का चौक, पुरानी तहसील की गली क्षेत्र में रैली निकालकर मास्क बांटे गए। साथ ही नो मास्क-नो एंट्री के स्टीकर दुकानों, घरों और गाड़ियों पर लगाए गए। कोरोना रोकथाम के बचाव के उपाय के पंपलेट भी बांटे गए। राशन की दुकानाें पर डीलराें और उपभोक्ताओं काे मास्क बांटे। इसमें एक्सईएन अरुणेश शर्मा, पीए राजेंद्र सिंघानिया, सुरेश जैन, महेंद्रसिंह हाड़ा, हरीश कपूर, मनीष सिसोदिया, करणशंकर, हंसराज नायक, चंद्रकला नायक, कमलेश रेगर, दिनेश शर्मा, जितेंद्र मीणा, नरेंद्र नाथावत, कमल खटाना, मुकेश भील साथ रहे।

इंद्रगढ़. जागरूकता रैली के दौरान मौजूद अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी।
नैनवां. स्काउट-गाइड स्थानीय संघ व नगर पालिका के सानिध्य में कोरोना जनजागरूकता रैली निकाली। रैली को पालिका प्रशासक व ईओ महिमा डांगी ने अपने कार्यालय से हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। रैली पालिका भवन से देईपोल चौराहा, तहसील भवन, एसडीएम कोर्ट के सामने होकर बस स्टैंड पर पहुंची। बस स्टैंड पर कोरोना जागरूकता रंगोली बनाकर जागरूक रहने का संदेश दिया। रैली व रंगोली बनाने में स्थानीय संघ प्रधान भवानीसिंह सोलंकी, ट्रेनिंग काउंसलर शराफतअली, सचिव सत्यनारायण साहू, सहसचिव नगेंद्रकुमार सनाढ्य, स्काउटर योगेश महावर, धर्मपाल चौधरी, गाइड सहायक कमिश्नर विभा गौतम, स्काउट सहायक कमिश्नर अनिल गोयल, स्काउट लोकेश, राजेंद्र, विनीत, युवराज, विकास, सुरेंद्र, सचिदानंद, मोनू, नमोनारायण, विजय, अक्षय ने भाग लिया। इसी प्रकार कोविड-19 जनजागरूकता प्रभारी जयप्रकाश शर्मा के नेतृत्व में पालिकाकर्मियाें ने बाइक रैली निकाली। पालिका प्रशासक व ईओ महिमा डांगी ने बताया कि कार्मिकों ने दो गज की दूरी मास्क है जरूरी, मास्क ही वैक्सीन है के नारों के साथ पालिका भवन से जजावर तिराहे, गणेश मंदिर, चौथमाता, कोली मोहल्ला, टोडापोल, गढ़पोल, अदालत, पुलिस थाने होकर वापस पालिका कार्यालय तक बाइक रैली निकाली। नो मास्क नो एंट्री, मास्क नहीं तो प्रवेश नहीं के स्टीकर व बैनर चस्पाकर मास्क बांटे।

लाखेरी. स्काउट एनएसएस व छात्रों का मास्क अभियान।
केशवरायपाटन. शहर में नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान को लेकर नगर पालिका प्रशासन ने सफाईकर्मियों की वार्डो में रैली निकालकर 450 मास्क बांटे। जागरूकता के दीवारों-दुकानों पर स्टीकर लगाए। ईओ मनोज मालव ने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों में मास्क लगाने-दूरी रखने काे समझाया है। दुकानों पर मास्क लगाकर नहीं लगाने वाले व्यापारियाें के चालान बना रहे हैं। नगर पालिका की ओर से कोरोना जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। ईओ मोतीशंकर नागर ने बताया कि पालिका कार्मिकों ने मुख्य मार्गो से रैली निकाल कर मास्क बांटे। सरकारी गाइडलाइन की पालना का संदेश दिया। दीवारों पर जागरूकता पोस्टर-स्टीकर लगाए। इसमें पालिकाकर्मी, छात्र-छात्राएं, स्काउट गाइड साथ रहे। मास्क ही वैक्सीन ओर दो गज दूरी, मास्क जरूरी के नारों के साथ स्काउट और गाइड, एनएसएस और छात्र-छात्राओं ने रैली निकालकर लोगों को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। सीनियर सैकंडरी स्कूल से शुरू रैली चुंगीनाके तक पहुंची। इस दौरान नगरपालिका टीम ने समझाइश के साथ मास्क बांटे।

बूंदी. नगर परिषद की ओर से कोरोना के खिलाफ जन जागृति को लेकर लोगों से समझाइश की गई और कई जगह मास्क बांटे गए।
कापरेन में किराना व्यापार संघ ने मास्क बांटे किराना व्यापार संघ की ओर से रैली निकालकर मास्क बांटे गए संघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि सुबह 11 बजे नगर पालिका परिसर से रैली शुरू हुई, जो अस्पताल चौराहा, बोरदा चौराहा, हाटस्थल पर पहुंची। जहां कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के उपाय, मास्क पहनने, नो मास्क नो एंट्री, सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने के लिए विस्तार से जानकारी दी गई। राहगीरों-दुकानदारों को मास्क बांटे। व्यापार संघ की ओर से कोरोना की जानकारी संबंधित स्टीकर लगाए गए। इसमें संघ अध्यक्ष राकेश सोगानी, हनुमान अग्रवाल, देवकीनंदन पोकरा, जगदीश पंसारी, ओम बाकलीवाल, रामानंद स्वामी, नरेंद्र पाटनी, नरोत्तम गौतम, महेश बरमु, डाॅ. सुशील गुप्ता, राजेंद्र गुप्ता शामिल थे। थानाधिकारी हरलाल मीणा ने भी लोगों को सरकारी गाइडलाइन की जानकारी दी।

