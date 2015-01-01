पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई सुविधा:जिला अस्पताल में प्लांट लगाकर बिछाई ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई लाइन

बूंदी19 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना पेशेंट के लिए जरूरी है ऑक्सीजन, अब सिलेंडर बदलने का झंझट हो जाएगा खत्म

कोरोना संकटकाल में यह राहत भरी खबर है। जिला अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन जनरेट करने के लिए प्लांट लगा दिया गया है। इस प्लांट में ही ऑक्सीजन तैयार होगी। इसके लिए लगाई मशीनें ऑक्सीजन तैयार करेंगी। ऑक्सीजन सिलेेंडर बदलने की झंझट समाप्त हो जाएगा।

कोरोना पेशेंट के लिए ऑक्सीजन काफी जरूरी है, क्योंकि इसमें संक्रमण में ऑक्सीजन का लेवल कम हो जाता है। इसके अलावा दूसरे पेशेंटों के लिए ऑक्सीजन की आवश्यकता रहती है।

पिछले दो माह से अस्पताल में प्लांट व ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई के लिए लाइन बिछाने का चल रहा काम अब अंतिम दौर में पहुंच गया है। जल्द ही लाइनों को प्लांट से कनेक्ट कर दिया जाएगा। इस प्लांट के निर्माण व लाइनों के बिछाने पर करीब डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए की लागत आई है।

बिजली गुल होने का असर नहीं : प्लांट का डिजाइन इस तरह से तैयार किया गया है कि बिजली गुल होने पर भी व्यवस्था प्रभावित नहीं होगी। लाइट जाने पर प्लांट में मौजूद सिलेंडरों से ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई चालू हो जाएगी। वैसे मातृ-शिशु इकाई में पहले से ही सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन लाइन बिछी हुई है, वहां सिलेंडर से लाइन काे कनेक्ट किया जाता है।

अस्पताल परिसर में ऑक्सीजन जनरेट करने के लिए प्लांट स्थापित कर दिया गया है। मशीनें लग गई है। प्रत्येक वार्ड में ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई लाइन बिछाई जा रही है। जल्द ही लाइनों को प्लांट से कनेक्ट कर दिया जाएगा।

-डॉ. प्रभाकर विजय, पीएमओ, जिला अस्पताल

हर बेड पर रहेगा कनेक्शन

पूरे अस्पताल में सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन लाइन बिछाई जा रही है, यानी प्रत्येक वार्ड में प्रत्येक बेड पर लाइन का कनेक्शन रहेगा। जैसे ही रोगी को आवश्यकता पड़ेगी, वहां ड्यूटी का स्टाफ कनेक्शन चालू कर देगा, जिससे रोगी को तुरंत राहत मिल जाएगी और बार-बार सिलेंडर बदलने का झंझट भी नहीं रहेगा।

रही सिलेंडरों की किल्लत

इस संक्रमणकाल में पेशेंटों की तादाद में बढ़ाेतरी होने पर सिलेंडरों की किल्लत हो गई थी। हालांकि बूंदी पर इसका कोई असर नहीं था, क्योंकि यहां से पहले पेशेंटों को कोटा भेजा जाता था। ऐसे में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट उन्हें ठीक करने में अपनी अहम भूमिका निभाएगा।

