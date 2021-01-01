पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑपरेशन मिलाप अभियान:बिछुड़े बच्चों को परिवार से मिलाएगी पुलिस की टीमें

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूरे माह चलेगा ऑपरेशन मिलाप अभियान

पुलिस महानिदेशक के निर्देशानुसार विशेष अभियान ऑपरेशन मिलाप चलाने के लिए एसपी शिवराज मीणा के सुपरविजन में गोष्ठी रखी गई। जिले में एक से 28 फरवरी तक ऑपरेशन मिलाप चलेगा। ऑपरेशन मिलाप का मकसद नाबालिग गुमशुदा बच्चे, जो किसी वजह से अपने परिवार से बिछुड़ गए, उन्हें विशेष टीमें बनाकर ढूंढ़कर उनके परिवार को मिलाना है।गोष्ठी में एएसपी किशोरीलाल, सीआई संदीप शर्मा, रामसेवक, शंकरलाल, समजीदा बानू एसआई, घनश्याम मौजूद रहे। अभियान को सफल बनाने व प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए बालश्रम, बंधुआ मजदूरी, मानव तस्करी, भिक्षावृत्ति की रोकथाम, गुमशुदा नाबालिग बच्चों पर समाज में जागृति लाने के लिए पोस्टर का विमोचन भी किया गया।ऑपरेशन मिलाप को लेकर डीएसपी महिला अपराध अनुसंधान सेल की अध्यक्षता में मानव तस्करी विरोधी यूनिट में सीडब्लूसी, चाइल्ड लाइन, एपीएस बालगृह हिंडाैली, तेजस्वनी बालिका खुला आश्रयगृह, महिला सुरक्षा-सलाहकार केंद्र टैगोर आश्रयगृह के अधिकारी, प्रतिनिधियों की मौजूदगी में अभियान चलाने के लिए गोष्ठी रखी गई। इस दौरान कोतवाली, सदर थाने अाैर देहात के सभी थानास्तर पर टीमों का गठन किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser