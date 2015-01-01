पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:बूंदी और तालेड़ा में मतदान आज; 8 जिला परिषद सदस्य और 32 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों को चुनेंगे 2 लाख 20 हजार मतदाता

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक डाले जाएंगे वोट, मास्क लगाना जरूरी होगा, सोशल डिस्टेंस का भी ध्यान रखना होगा

कोरोना के साए में जिले में पंचायतीराज चुनाव के पहले चरण में तालेड़ा और बूंदी पंचायत समिति के 32 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों और 8 वार्डों में जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए सोमवार सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक वोट डाले जाएंगे। शाम 5 बजे तक पोलिंग बूथ में प्रवेश करनेवाले मतदाता वोट कर सकेंगे। वोट डालने आने वाले मतदाताओं को मास्क लगाना जरूरी होगा, सोशल डिस्टेंस का भी ध्यान रखना होगा। पंचायतराज चुनाव के पहले चरण में बूंदी व तालेड़ा पंचायत समिति में मतदान के लिए 291 पोलिंग बूथ बनाए गए हैं। 2 लाख 20 हजार 394 मतदाता वोट करेंगे।रविवार को जिला मुख्यालय के सीनियर हायर सैकंडरी स्कूल में पोलिंग पार्टियों को अंतिम प्रशिक्षण देकर मतदान केन्द्रों के लिए रवाना कर दिया गया। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आशीष गुप्ता ने मतदान के दौरान राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा निर्धारित कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन की पालना करने और कराने का निर्देश दिया। मशीन खराब होने की स्थिति में जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट की जानकारी में तुरंत लाएं। मतदान के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सभी जरूरी उपकरण उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं।

{सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषितजिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आशीष गुप्ता ने पहले चरण के मतदान दिवस सोमवार को पंचायत समिति बूंदी और तालेड़ा के पूरे क्षेत्र में सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया है।{वोट करना है तो मास्क लगाकर ही आना होगामतदान के दौरान पोलिंग पार्टियों के साथ ही मतदाताओं को भी कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पूरी तरह पालना करनी होगी। पोलिंग बूथों पर आने वाले मतदाताओं को मास्क लगाकर आना होगा, साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पूरी पालना करनी होगी। पोलिंग बूथों पर हाथ सेनेटाइज करने की व्यवस्था रहेगी।

बूंदी : निर्दलीय बिगाड़ रहे गणित

इस बार निर्दलीय व अन्य पार्टियों के उम्मीदवार भी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका में हैं। दोनों ही पार्टियों के बागी पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद के अलग-अलग वार्डों से चुनाव मैदान में हैं। बूंदी पंचायत समिति की बात करें तो यहां 15 सीटों पर चार निर्दलीय व एक उम्मीदवार बसपा का है जो कांग्रेस-भाजपा का गणित बिगाड़ रहे हैं। इसी तरह तालेड़ा में 17 वार्डों में नौ निर्दलीय व अन्य पार्टियों के उम्मीदवारों ने ताल ठोक रखी है। जिला परिषद के 8 वार्डों में भी निर्दलीय मैदान में हैं। वार्ड 8 में 6 उम्मीदवारों ने ताल ठोक रखी है। यहां कांग्रेस व भाजपा के अलावा बसपा, राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी व दो निर्दलीय मैदान में हैं।तीसरी बार भी महिला ही होगी प्रधान: पंचायत समिति का गठन 29 अक्टूबर 2009 को हुआ था। इसके बाद पहली बार प्रधान की सामान्य सीट पर महिला प्रधान राजश्री बनी थी। उसके बाद दूसरी बार प्रधान की एससी सीट पर मधु वर्मा प्रधान बनी थी। अबकी बार भी बूंदी पंचायत समिति प्रधान की सीट एसटी महिला होने के कारण इस बार भी महिला ही प्रधान बनेगी।

