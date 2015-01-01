पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज आमचुनाव:प्रथम चरण के निर्वाचन के लिए मतदान दल आज रवाना

बूंदी12 मिनट पहले
  • मतदान दिवस पर सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित, पहले चरण के चुनाव कल होंगे

जिले में पंचायतीराज आमचुनाव 2020 के प्रथम चरण के तहत 23 नवंबर को पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र बूंदी और तालेड़ा में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए मतदान दल रविवार को सीनियर सैकंडरी स्कूल से रवाना होंगे।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आशीष गुप्ता ने बताया कि तालेड़ा और बूंदी पंचायत समिति में निर्वाचन के लिए नियुक्त मतदान दलों के कार्मिकों को द्वितीय-अंतिम प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा और मतदान केंद्रों के लिए रवाना किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि पंचायत समिति बूंदी के लिए मतदान दल संख्या 1 से 143 तथा रिजर्व 680 से 708 तथा पंचायत समिति तालेड़ा के लिए मतदान दल संख्या 144 से 291 तथा रिजर्व 709 से 738 तक के चुनाव कर्मियों को सुबह 9 बजे सीनियर सैकंडरी स्कूल में प्रशिक्षण देकर रवाना किया जाएगा।

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं (जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य) के चार चरणों में होने वाले आम चुनाव के लिए राज्य सरकार ने आदेश जारी कर मतदान दिवस पर सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित करने के लिए जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी को अधिकृत किया है।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आशीष गुप्ता ने प्रथम चरण में मतदान दिवस 23 नवंबर को पंचायत समिति बूंदी एवं तालेड़ा के संपूर्ण क्षेत्र, द्वितीय चरण में मतदान दिवस 27 नवंबर को पंचायत समिति नैनवां के क्षेत्र, तृतीय चरण में मतदान दिवस 1 दिसंबर को पंचायत समिति केशवरायपाटन के क्षेत्र और चतुर्थ चरण में मतदान दिवस 5 दिसंबर को पंचायत समिति हिंडौली के क्षेत्र में सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया है।

रैली निकालकर वोट की कीमत समझाई

पेच की बावड़ी. अमर शहीद रघुनाथ राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय की ओर से मतदाता जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। वरिष्ठ अध्यापक केसरीलाल राठौर ने बताया कि इस रैली द्वारा ग्रामवासियों को मतदान अनिवार्य है, मतदान से ही सही व्यक्ति का चुनाव किया जा सकता है, का संदेश दिया गया। 5 दिसंबर को हिंडाैली में पंचायत चुनाव मेंं अपने वोट की कीमत समझते हुए मतदान अवश्य करने के लिए लोगों को जागरूक किया गया।

इस दौरान मानव शृंखला बनाकर भी मतदान जरूर करें-का संदेश दिया गया। इसमें प्रधानाचार्या निशा उपाध्याय, प्रेमनारायण मीना, दुर्गाशंकरसिंह मीणा, स्काउट प्रभारी जयराम मीना, बीएलओ रामदेव मीना, रेवतीरमण शर्मा, हरिसिंह मीना, रानी सोनाली मीणा, ओमपाल मीणा, पराग सोनी, बाबूलाल मेघवाल, प्रह्लाद मीना, दिनेशकुमार तिवारी, मधु कसेरा, हंसा नागर, सुशीला बैरवा, हंसराज शर्मा, शक्तिसिंह राजावत, सुनीता मीना साथ रहे।

