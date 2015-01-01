पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डाकघर: 500 रुपए रखना होगा जरूरी, नहीं तो खाता हो जाएगा बंद

बूंदी2 दिन पहले
डाकघर टोंक मंडल के निर्देशानुसार सभी डाकघरों के सभी खाताधारकों को 11 दिसंबर तक अपने-अपने खाते में न्यूनतम राशि 500 रुपए रखना अवश्यक है अन्यथा खाता बंद कर दिया जाएगा।डाकघर के अधीक्षक गोविंद वैष्णव ने बताया कि न्यूनतम राशि रखने के लिए अब खाताधारकोें के पास मात्र एक माह ही बचा है। गत वर्ष 12 दिसंबर को भारत सरकार ने एक गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर डाकघर बचत बैंक खातों में न्यूनतम बैलेंस राशि 50 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 500 रुपए कर दी थी। आदेश के अनुसार खाते में न्यूनतम राशि 500 रुपए करने के लिए ग्राहकों को एक वर्ष का समय दिया गया था। जिसकी समय सीमा 11 दिसंबर को पूरी होने जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि यदि नियत तारीख 11 दिसंबर के उपरांत बचत खातों में न्यूनतम बैलेंस नहीं रखा गया तो उस स्थिति में 100 रुपए का रखरखाव शुल्क काटा जाएगा और अगर शुल्क कटौती के उपरांत खाते में बैलेंस शून्य हो जाता है तो ऐसी स्थिति में खाता स्वतः ही बंद हो जाएगा।

