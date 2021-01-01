पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रपति पदक:होमगार्ड बूंदी के कंपनी कमांडर रविंद्रसिंह को राष्ट्रपति पदक

बूंदी3 घंटे पहले
  • गणतंत्र दिवस पर श्रेष्ठ सेवाओं के लिए हुआ चयन, अलवर जिले के तातारपुरा के रहने वाले हैं, 6 माह से बूंदी में हैं पोस्टेड

नमाना रोडगणतंत्र दिवस पर श्रेष्ठ सेवाओं के लिए होमगार्ड (गृह रक्षा एवं नागरिक सुरक्षा) बूंदी के कंपनी कमांडर रविंद्रसिंह चौहान का चयन राष्ट्रपति पदक के लिए हुआ है। यह सम्मान उन्हें इस बार स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर राज्यस्तरीय समारोह में राज्यपाल की ओर से प्रदान किया जाएगा। चौहान अलवर जिले के तातारपुरा के रहनेवाले हैं और करीब छह महीने से वे बूंदी में होमगार्ड के कंपनी कमांडर हैं। 20 साल की अपनी सर्विस में चौहान वर्ष 2000 में बॉर्डर होमगार्ड में सब इंस्पेक्टर पद पर नियुक्त हुए। वर्ष 2003 तक बॉर्डर की रक्षा करते हुए वे ऑपरेशन पराक्रम में शामिल रहे। चौहान ने बंगाल, केरल और महाराष्ट्र के विधानसभा चुनावों में ड्यूटी दी। वर्ष 2016 में वे पदोन्नत होकर कंपनी कमांडर बने और छह महीने से वे बूंदी में तैनात हैं।

संसद पर हमले के बाद शुरू हुआ था ऑपरेशन पराक्रम13 दिसंबर 2001 को संसद पर हुए आतंकी हमले ने देश को हिलाकर रख दिया था। यह हमला कारगिल युद्ध के बाद हुआ था। संसद हमले के दो दिन बाद 15 दिसंबर 2001 को ऑपरेशन पराक्रम लांच किया गया था, जो 16 अक्टूबर 2002 को खत्म हुआ। उल्लेखनीय है कि संसद हमले के बाद भारत-पाकिस्तान में तनाव चरम पर पहुंच गया था। यह एक ऐसा हमला था, जिसकी वजह से भारत-पाक बॉर्डर पर करीब 8 महीने तक जंग के हालात रहे। बॉर्डर होमगार्ड में रहते हुए रविंद्रसिंह चौहान ने ऑपरेशन पराक्रम में ड्यूटी निभाई।

