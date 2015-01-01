पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सड़क में हो रहे गड्‌ढों से परेशानी

बंबूली14 मिनट पहले
नेशनल हाइवे-148डी संपर्क सड़क नैनवां से रजलावता के बीच छोटीपड़ाप के पास सड़क पर गहरे गड्ढे हो रहे हैं, जिनमें पानी भरा रहता है। दुपहिया-चौपहिया वाहनचालक रोजाना गिरकर चोटिल हो रहे हैं। वाहनों को निकलने में बड़ी परेशानी हो रही है।

सड़क सही हो तभी दुर्घटनाओं से निजात मिल सकेगी। इस समस्या को लेकर कई बार सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियों को बता दिया है, लेकिन इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। इस कारण आए दिन दुर्घटना हो रही है।

सड़क पर हो रहे गड्‌ढों को लेकर कई बार सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग को बता दिया है, लेकिन गड्‌ढों में केवल गिट्टी डालकर खानापूर्ति कर दी जाती है। इससे फिर से गड्‌ढे हो जाते हैं और हादसे हो रहे हैं।

-रामस्वरूप बिल्डर, सरपंच, ग्राम पंचायत रजलावता

सड़क पर गहरे गड्ढे हो रहे हैं, जिसमें समय-समय पर गिट्टी डलवाई जा रही है, लेकिन बजट के अभाव से सड़क पर हो रहे गड्ढ़ों को गिट्टी से भरने के अलावा कोई स्थाई समाधान नहीं है।

-हरिराम मीणा, सहायक अभियंता पीडब्ल्यूडी, नैनवां

