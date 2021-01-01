पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:पल्स पोलियो अभियान का आगाज कल से, जिले में 1 लाख 63 हजार 814 नौनिहालाें काे पिलाई जाएगी दो बूंद जिंदगी की

बूंदी2 घंटे पहले
जिले में 31 जनवरी रविवार को पल्स पोलियो अभियान की शुरुआत की जाएगी। इसमें जिले के 163814 नौनिहालों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी। इसमें नवजात से लेकर 5 साल तक के सभी बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई जाएगी।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. महेंद्रकुमार त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि पल्स पोलियो अभियान जिले में 31 जनवरी को शुरू होगा, जो 4 फरवरी तक चलेगा। टीकाकरण का समय सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक रहेगा। पल्स पोलियो अभियान के पहले दिन 31 जनवरी रविवार को जिले में बनाए गए 741 बूथों पर बच्चों को खुराक पिलाई जाएगी। इसके बाद अगले दो दिन ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 2 फरवरी तक और शहरी क्षेत्र में 4 फरवरी तक विभाग की ओर से गठित मोबाइल टीमें घर-घर जाकर खुराक से वचिंत नौनिहालों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाएगी।

पल्स पोलियो टीकाकरण अभियान को लेकर जिले में 741 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। अभियान में कुल 2964 टीकाकर्मी और 151 सुपरवाइजर अपनी सेवाएं देंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रत्येक सेक्टर पर आईएलआर, डीपफ्रीजर, कोल्ड बॉक्स, वैक्सीन कैरियर, आइसपैक्स पर्याप्त मात्रा में दिलवा दी गई है। 31 जनवरी को सभी बूथों पर बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी।

इसके बाद 4 फरवरी तक विभाग की ओर से गठित मोबाइल टीमें शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में घर-घर जाकर वंचित नौनिहालों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाएगी। आरसीएचओ डाॅ. जेपी मीणा पर बताया कि आमजन को जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से 30 जनवरी को जनचेतना रैली निकाली जाएगी। जो शहर के मुख्य मार्गों से होकर गुजरेगी। रैली को सुबह 9ः30 बजे कलेक्टर हायर सैकंडरी स्कूल परिसर से हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करेंगे।

