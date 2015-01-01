पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासनिक अभियान:मतदाता जागरूकता के लिए कल निकलेगी रैली

बूंदी3 घंटे पहले
  • मतदाता सूचियों में जोड़े जाने के लिए चलाऐ जा रहे विशेष कार्यक्रम

विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में एक,जनवरी 2021 को 18-19 आयु वर्ग के नए पात्र युवा मतदाताओं के नाम मतदाता सूचियों में जोड़े जाने के लिए चलाऐ जा रहे विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम-2021 की बुधवार को जिला परिषद स्थित कक्ष में सीईओ मुरलीधर प्रतिहार ने समीक्षा की व उपस्थित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि अभियान के दौरान नवीन पात्र मतदाताओं का नाम फोटोयुक्त सूची में जोड़ने के लिए जागरूकता कार्यक्रम के तहत 18 दिसंबर को ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालयों पर मतदाता रेलियों का आयोजन किया जाए। साथ ही सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग विभिन्न विभागीय योजनाओं में लाभ प्राप्त कर रहे विशेष योग्यजन युवा मतदाताओं के नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़वाया जाना सुनिश्चित करें। शिक्षा विभाग सहित काॅलेज संस्था साॅशल मीडिया के माध्यम से 18 वर्ष की आयु पूर्ण कर चुके युवा मतदाताओं को मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने से संबंधित सम्पूर्ण संदेश एवं जानकारी उपलब्ध करवाएं। उन्होंने बताया कि विशेष अभियान के तहत मतदान केन्द्रों पर सुबह 9 से शाम 6 बजे तक बीएलओ उपस्थित रहकर आवेदन प्राप्त कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि युवा मतदाता मतदाता पोर्टल voterportal.eci.gov.in या apply on line पर क्लिक कर फार्म नंबर 6 में अपना नाम एवं पता भरकर अपने नाम को पंजीकृत करवाकर फोटो, पता और आयु के प्रमाण के साथ आवेदन भी अपलोड कर सकते हैं। इस दौरान मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी योगेश चन्द्र शर्मा, सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारित विभाग के सहायक निदेशक जगदीश प्रसाद चांवरिया, सीईओ स्काउट गिरिराज गर्ग, राजकीय प्राविधिक महाविद्यालय बूंदी के प्रधानाचार्य शायर हुसैन, राजकीय महाविद्यालय बूंदी के सहायक आचार्य यादव सिंह सहित सभी ब्लाॅको के शिक्षा अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

