कार्रवाई - अवैध बजरी:अवैध बजरी के स्टाॅकों को सीज किया, बजरी माफिया में हड़कंप

बसोली13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस, राजस्व और माइनिंग विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने ग्रामीणों की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई की

ग्रामीणों की शिकायत पर सोमवार को बसोली पुलिस, राजस्व और माइनिंग विभाग ने अवैध बजरी के स्टाकों पर कार्रवाई की है।पुलिस ने सुबह खेरखट्टा सीनियर सैकंडरी स्कूल से पास स्टाक मालिक रामराय तेली की 120 टन अवैध बजरी, भूतपुरिया गांव में खातेदार शिवराजसिंह के खेत पर लगा 100 टन व बंदा का खेड़ा में वन विभाग की भूमि पर चल रहे अवैध बजरी के स्टाफ के मालिक महेंद्रसिंह पुत्र मदनसिंह के स्टाक पर 400 टन बजरी को सीज कर कार्रवाई की गई है। इस कार्रवाई से बजरी माफियाओं में पूरी तरह हड़कंप मच गया। ऐसे में बजरी माफियाओं को बजरी हटाने का मौका भी नहीं मिला। तहसीलदार केसरीसिंह, कानूनगो रामकिशन मीणा, पटवारी राजाराम बैरागी, खनिज विभाग के जितेंद्र मीणा, बसोली थानाप्रभारी भंवरसिंह राणावत मय जाब्ता मौके पर तैनात रहे। थानाप्रभारी भंवरसिंह राणावत ने बताया कि बजरी के अवैध स्टाक सीज किए हैं। वहीं माइनिंग विभाग ने बजरी का नापतोल कर उनके खिलाफ जुर्माना की कार्रवाई की गई।

