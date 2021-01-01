पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11 साल के बच्चे का अपहरण:बाइक पर रोता देख महिला ने टोका तो अपहर्ता हड़बड़ाया, पुलिस बुलाने के डर से छोड़ भागा

बूंदी2 घंटे पहले
सदर पुलिस ने कई जगह सीसीटीवी कैमरे तलाशे। फुटेज में बदमाश बच्चे को बाइक पर बैठाकर ले जाता नजर आ रहा है। उसका चेहरा भी साफ नजर आ रहा है। आयुष ने बताया कि अपहरण कर ले जाते वक्त रास्ते में उसे बदमाश ने मुंह पर कपड़ा भी बांधा था। - Dainik Bhaskar
सदर पुलिस ने कई जगह सीसीटीवी कैमरे तलाशे। फुटेज में बदमाश बच्चे को बाइक पर बैठाकर ले जाता नजर आ रहा है। उसका चेहरा भी साफ नजर आ रहा है। आयुष ने बताया कि अपहरण कर ले जाते वक्त रास्ते में उसे बदमाश ने मुंह पर कपड़ा भी बांधा था।
  • बच्चे को पतंग दिलाने के बहाने किया था अपहरण का प्रयास, महिला की सतर्कता से टल गई अनहोनी
  • महिला को गड़बड़ी की आशंका हुई, बाइक सवार से बोली- मैं पुलिस को बुला लूंगी, बच्चे को छोड़कर आ

नैनवां रोड स्थित महिंद्रा कॉलोनी से बाइक सवार एक बदमाश ने घर के बाहर खेल रहे 11 साल के बच्चे का अपहरण कर लिया। बदमाश बच्चे को बाइक पर बिठाकर शहर के दूसरे छोर तक ले भी गया, लेकिन वहां एक महिला ने पूछताछ शुरू की तो अपहर्ता हड़बड़ा गया।

पुलिस बुलाने की बात सुनते ही वह बच्चे को वापस छोड़ आया। महिला की सतर्कता से बच्चे के साथ किसी तरह की अनहोनी टल गई। बच्चे का नाम आयुष है और चौथी क्लास का स्टूडेंट है। घटना गुरुवार दोपहर 3.30 बजे के आसपास की है, पर इसका पता शुक्रवार को चला। आयुष के पिता टैक्सी चालक विजय वर्मा ने सदर थाने में अपहरण के प्रयास की रिपोर्ट दी है। पुलिस को कई जगह से बाइक पर बच्चे को ले जाते और लाते हुए बदमाश के सीसीटीवी फुटेज मिले हैं। इसमें बदमाश का चेहरा और पीछे बैठा आयुष नजर आ रहा है।

परिवार के अनुसार बच्चा गुरुवार दोपहर दो बजे के करीब घर से कुछ दूर खेलने गया था। घर लौटते वक्त रास्ते में 22 से 25 साल की उम्र का एक बाइक सवार उसे मिला और पतंग दिलाने के बहाने उसे जबरन साथ ले जाने लगा। आयुष ने पतंग लेने से मना किया और घर की तरफ दौड़ने लगा, लेकिन वह गिर गया। बाइक सवार ने उसके मुंह पर कपड़ा लगाकर कुछ सुंघाया, जिसके बाद उसे हल्के चक्कर आने लगे और आंखों के आगे धुंधलापन छा गया। हालांकि उसने पूरा होश नहीं खोया था।

बदमाश ने आयुष को बाइक पर बिठाया और महेंद्रा कॉलोनी से पुराना माटुंदा रोड, राधाकृष्ण मंदिर, सर्किट हाउस, बाइपास होते हुए शहर से 7-8 किमी दूसरे छोर बालचंदपाड़ा के स्कूल की तरफ ले गया। यह शहर का अंतिम छोर है। यहां सरकारी स्कूल में उस वक्त मतदान चल रहा था। लोग वोट डालने आ-जा रहे थे। पुलिस की बड़ी गाड़ी खड़ी थी। पुलिस देख बदमाश ने बाइक साइड में खड़ी कर दी और मोबाइल पर किसी से बात करने लगा। इतने में आयुष रोने लगा।

इसी बीच वोट डालने आई एक महिला की नजर रो रहे आयुष पर पड़ी तो उसे गड़बड़ी की आशंका हुई। महिला ने वजह पूछी तो आयुष ने बताया कि बाइकवाला उसे जबरन पकड़ कर लाया है। महिला ने बदमाश को बच्चे को वापस छोड़कर आने को कहा। यह भी कहा कि उसकी बाइक के नंबर भी उसने नोट कर लिए हैं।

वह पुलिस को बता देगी। इससे बदमाश घबरा गया और आयुष को बाइक पर बिठाकर दूसरे रास्ते चौगान गेट होते हुए गांधी ग्राम रोड पर छोड़ गया। उसी वक्त आयुष को तलाश रहे पिता की नजर रोते हुए बेटे पर पड़ गई। उस वक्त बदमाश उसे छोड़ने पहुंचा ही था। आयुष ने पापा को जब वाकया बताया और वे समझे, तब तक बदमाश बाइक से फरार हो चुका था। विजय वर्मा ने पीछा भी किया, पर तब तक वह गायब हो चुका था।

2 बजे खेलने गया था, 4.15 बजे गांधी ग्राम रोड पर रोता दिखा

पेशे से टैक्सी ड्राइवर विजय वर्मा ने बताया कि उनके दो बच्चे हैं। बड़ा आयुष है। आयुष अपनी छोटी बहन साथ-साथ शाम चार बजे कोचिंग जाते हैं। आयुष पढ़ने में होशियार है, वह कभी कोचिंग मिस नहीं करता। गुरुवार शाम करीब चार बजे जब वे घर की तरफ लौट रहे थे तो उन्होंने बच्ची को अकेले कोचिंग जाते देखा तो आयुष के बारे में पूछा।

पता चला कि वह दो बजे खेलने गया था, तब से ही घर नहीं लौटा है। चिंतित पिता ने आसपास के इलाके में तलाश शुरू की। इसी बीच शाम करीब 4.15 बजे आयुष गांधी ग्राम रोड पर रोता दिखा, पास ही बाइक सवार युवक भी खड़ा था। पहले सोचा कि बच्चे कहीं आपस में लड़ लिए होंगे, पर जब आयुष ने पूरी बात बताई, तब तक बदमाश बाइक से फरार हो चुका था। शाम को सदर थाने में अपहरण के प्रयास की रिपोर्ट दी गई।

शुक्रवार रात उसी कॉलोनी से उसी घर की बच्ची को उठाने का प्रयास!

अब शुक्रवार रात उसी कॉलोनी में विजय वर्मा के भाई की बच्ची को भी उठाने का प्रयास किया गया। विजय वर्मा के मुताबिक शुक्रवार रात साढ़े 8 और 9 बजे की बात है, हम घर के बाहर ही बैठे थे और बच्चे सामने खेल रहे थे। इसी दौरान एक बाइक पर दो युवक मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधे आए और बच्ची को उठाकर बाइक पर बिठाकर ले जाने लगे। हम लोग दौड़े और उधर गली में भी लोग खड़े थे, ऐसे में वे बच्ची को छोड़कर बाइक से फरार हो गए।

कार्रवाई के लिए आज कलेक्टर-एसपी से मिलेंगे

विजय वर्मा ने बताया कि लगातार दो दिन में दो घटनाओं के बावजूद पुलिस कुछ नहीं कर रही। अब शनिवार को कॉलोनी के लोग कलेक्टर और एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर पुलिस कार्रवाई तेज कराने की मांग करेंगे।

रिकाॅल : 7-8 महीने पहले 17 साल का किशोर हुआ था लापता

यह भी उल्लेखनीय है कि 7-8 महीने पहले भी माटुंदा रोड इलाके से 17 साल का एक किशोर लापता हो चुका था। महिंद्रा कॉलोनी के कन्हैयालाल जांगिड़ ने बताया कि कॉलोनी में कई बार चोरियां तो हुई हैं, लेकिन इस तरह की घटना पहली बार हुई है। पूरा मोहल्ला घटना को लेकर सांसत में है, फिर भी इस कॉलोनी में पुलिस गश्त नहीं करती। यहां कई बार चोरियां हो चुकी है। पिछले दिनों भी एक मकान में लाखों रुपए के गहने-जेवरात और मंदिर की दानपेटी भी चोरी हो गई थी। इन चोरियों का खुलासा अभी तक नहीं हुआ है।

