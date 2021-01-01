पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतंकियों के खतरे की चेतावनी:पहरे में खेल स्टेडियम, डॉग स्क्वाॅयड से जांच

बूंदी3 घंटे पहले
देश में गणतंत्र दिवस पर आतंकियों के खतरे की चेतावनी को देखते हुए शहर के खेल स्टेडियम पर पहरा बढ़ा दिया है।गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य समारोह से पहले सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से कोटा से आए बीडीएस, डॉग स्क्वाॅयड विशेष शाखा के जवानों ने पूरे स्थल का बारीकी से मुआयना किया। एसपी शिवरांज मीना ने भी अपनी अपील में कहा था कि राज्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियों से पता चला है कि गणतंत्र दिवस पर राष्ट्रविरोधी, आतंकी और विध्वंसकारी संगठनों की ओर से देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में गड़बड़ी फैलाई जा सकती है। ऐसे में सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से बूंदी के लोगों को भी सावचेत रहना है और किसी भी लावारिस वस्तुत को नहीं छूना है, बल्कि पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम या करीबी पुलिस थाने को तत्काल टेलीफोन नंबर-100, 0747-2443901, 0747-2444177 या पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम के वाट्सएप नंबर -8764862310 पर मैसेज करना है।

कोरोना गाइडलाइन के साथ मनेगा गणतंत्र दिवस, इस बार जिलास्तरीय सम्मान नहीं

जिलेभर में गणतंत्र दिवस कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना के साथ मनाया जएगा। स्कूलों में केवल ध्वजारोहण और राष्ट्रगान होगा। जिलास्तरीय मुख्य समारोह खेल संकुल में सुबह 9 बजे से होगा। मुख्य अतिथि कलेक्टर आशीष गुप्ता ध्वजारोहण कर परेड निरीक्षण, मार्च पास्ट की सलामी लेंगे। राज्यपाल के संदेश का पठन होगा। झांकी प्रदर्शन, राष्ट्रभक्ति गीत, सामूहिक गान, राष्ट्रगान होंगे। इस बार कोरोना पर झांकी विशेष आकर्षण रहेगी। इस बार कोविड गाइडलाइन के चलते श्रेष्ठ कार्य पर जिलास्तरीय सम्मान नहीं दिए जा रहे। पहले राज्य सरकार द्वारा खेल राज्यमंत्री अशोक चांदना की ओर से ध्वजारोहण के निर्देश थे, लेकिन बूंदी में नगर निकाय चुनाव के चलते कलेक्टर ही ध्वजारोहण करेंगे।

