नाराजगी:दीपावली अवकाश-बोनस की मांग को लेकर शिक्षकों ने किया प्रदर्शन

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रबोधकों और शिक्षकों में दीपावली पर पहले की तरह अवकाश नहीं देने से नाराजगी बनी हुई है, सीएम-शिक्षा मंत्री को भेजे ज्ञापन

अखिल राज. प्रबोधक संघ की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री और शिक्षामंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजकर प्रबोधकों ने पहले की तरह दीपावली अवकाश घोषित करने की मांग की है। कार्यकारी जिलाध्यक्ष नूतन तिवारी व प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री रणजीतसिंह राजावत ने बताया कि 14 नवंबर को दीपावली है, इस अवसर पर प्रत्येक प्रबोधक और शिक्षक अपने घर बच्चों के साथ त्योहार मनाना चाहता है। ये सब मार्च से कोरोना वायरस रोकथाम कार्य में लगे हुए हैं। कई तो ऐसे हैं, जो मार्च के बाद अब तक मई-जून के ग्रीष्म अवकाश में भी अपने घर नहीं जा सके थे। कई प्रबोधक और शिक्षक अपने घर से 400-500 किमी दूर नौकरी कर रहे हैं, इसलिए राज्य के 4 लाख से अधिक प्रबोधक व शिक्षक विशेषकर महिलाएं उम्मीद करते हैं कि दीपावली पर 10-11 दिन घर जाने का अवकाश दिया जाए। ज्ञापन भेजने और अनुशंसा में एकीकृत महासंघ के प्रदेश संरक्षक रवींद्र चतुर्वेदी, महामंत्री रणजीतसिंह हाड़ा, प्रदेशमंत्री जितेंद्र शर्मा, पूर्व कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष श्रीनाथ पांचाल, जिला उपाध्यक्ष बलविंदरसिंह, सलाहकार अमरसिंह, संगीता शामिल रहे।
नैनवां. राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ (राष्ट्रीय) की ओर से शिक्षकों ने संघ अध्यक्ष सुगनचंद मीना के नेतृत्व में एसडीएम कार्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन कर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम दीपावली अवकाश और बोनस की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन दिया। राजाराम मीना, सत्यनारायण नागर, नाथूलाल बैरवा, राधेश्याम मीना, पंकज जैन, रामधन चौधरी, शैतान मीना, सौरभ चौधरी, ज्ञानचंद जैन, बृजमोहन पहाडिया, राकेश मीना, बुद्धिप्रकाश चौधरी शामिल रहे। पीडी मद के 233 शिक्षकों को नहीं मिला दो माह का वेतन: राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ (राष्ट्रीय) की ओर से शिक्षकों ने सीबीईओ कार्यालय पर प्रदर्शन कर एसीबीईओ को ज्ञापन दिया।
इसमें लिखा कि पीडी मद के शिक्षकों को सितंबर-अक्टूबर का भुगतान नहीं मिला है। इससे शिक्षकों को आर्थिक समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ज्ञापन में चेतावनी दी कि तीन दिन में पीडी मद के शिक्षकों को दो माह के बकाया वेतन का भुगतान नहीं किया तो धरने पर बैठने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ेगा।
केशवरायपाटन. शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय ने शिक्षा मंत्री को भेजे ज्ञापन में दीपावली बोनस और अवकाश की घोषणा करने की मांग की है। संघ जिलाध्यक्ष अनिल सामरिया ने ज्ञापन में लिखा कि दीपावली के अवकाश को लेकर विभाग का स्पष्ट रूख नहीं होने से शिक्षकों में रोष बढ़ता जा रहा है। ग्रीष्मकालीन अवकाश का पहले ही परित्याग किया जा चुका है। ज्ञापन में शिविरा पंचाग शीघ्र जारी करने मांग की है।

