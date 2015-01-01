पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:रेगुलर होने का इंतजार कर रहे शिक्षक, जिले के शिक्षक व पंचायतीराज कर्मचारी संघ के प्रतिनिधि जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी से मिले

बूंदी3 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान शिक्षक एवं पंचायतीराज कर्मचारी संघ का प्रतिनिधिमंडल जिलाध्यक्ष गोपाल मीणा के नेतृत्व में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी प्रारंभिक प्रहलाद मीणा से मिला।

जिला महामंत्री वेदप्रकाश गौतम ने बताया कि जिले के 2018 में नियुक्त शिक्षकों का परिवीक्षा काल पूरा हो चुका है। सभी नवनियुक्त शिक्षकों ने स्थाईकरण के लिए अपना ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर दिया फिर भी आज तक कार्यालय की ओर से शिक्षकों का स्थायीकरण नहीं किया गया है। स्थायीकरण नहीं होने से शिक्षकों को फिक्स वेतन ही मिल पा रहा है, जिससे आर्थिक तंगी की समस्या बनी हुई है। इससे शिक्षकों में रोष है। प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने जिले के सभी स्कूलों में बकाया पोषाहार राशि, अन्नपूर्णा दूध योजना की बकाया राशि व कुक कम हेल्पर का बकाया मानदेय, राज्य सरकार की ओर से लागू स्माइल -2 कार्यक्रम में विभिन्न प्रकार की शिक्षण सामग्री क्रय करने व जेरोक्स आदि की राशि स्कूलों को उपलब्ध करवाने, स्कूलों को सत्र 2020-21 की कम्पोजिट ग्रांट राशि शीघ्र उपलब्ध करवाने की मांग भी की। शिक्षकों के स्थायीकरण समय पर नहीं होने पर संगठन ने आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी।

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने समस्याओं के शीघ्र निराकरण का आश्वासन दिया। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में जिलाध्यक्ष गोपाल मीणा, जिला महामंत्री वेदप्रकाश गौतम, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष रामवीर, जिला उपाध्यक्ष नंदकिशोर बैरागी, उपशाखा अध्यक्ष विष्णु बागड़ी, नेवाराम गुर्जर, राकेश मीणा मौजूद रहे।

