सबसे बड़ी कुंवारती मंडी में धान की बारिश:2 लाख किसानों की थाली में रोटी यहीं के चावल से आती है, 368 बीघा में फैली मंडी का सालाना टर्नओवर अरबों रुपए में

बूंदीएक घंटा पहले
368 बीघा में फैली प्रदेश की सबसे बड़ी धान मंडियों में से एक बूंदी की कुंवारती कृषि उपज मंडी में इन दिनों व्हाइट गोल्ड यानी धान (चावल) की बारिश हो रही है। बूंदी जिले के लिए चावल व्हाइट गोल्ड से कम नहीं, क्योंकि करीब 2 लाख किसान परिवारों, मजदूरों, व्यापारियों सहित काफी लोगों की थाली में रोटी, चावल से ही आती है। चावल की खेती ही नहीं, बल्कि चावल जिले में सबसे बड़ी इंडस्ट्री भी है। राइस इंडस्ट्री यहां फल-फूल रही है और विदेशों तक चावल का निर्यात कर करोड़ों डॉलर देश को कमा कर दे रही है। न केवल बूंदी को, बल्कि बिहार के हजारों मजदूरों को भी यह व्हाइट गोल्ड रोजगार देता है।

आ रहा 60 हजार बोरी धान
मंडी में रोज 50000-60000 बोरी धान, 10,000 बोरी मक्का और 1000 बोरी गेहूं आ रहा है। इसके अलावा बाकी अनाज भी बिकने आ रहे हैं। पीक सीजन में एक ही दिन में सवा लाख से डेढ़ लाख बोरी तक धान आ जाता है।

मप्र के किसान आते हैं उपज बेचने
इस मंडी में मध्यप्रदेश तक के किसान धान और दूसरी उपज लेकर आते हैं। मंडी में 180 से ज्यादा आढतिया कारोबार करते हैं। 500 से ज्यादा हम्माल हैं। मंडी में धान के अलावा गेहूं-मक्का सोयाबीन, सरसों, उड़द भी बड़ी मात्रा में बिकने के लिए आती है।

2019 में मिला ₹20 करोड़ टैक्स
बूंदी की मंडी से सरकार को सालाना करोड़ों रुपए का टैक्स मिलता है। पिछले साल ही ₹18 करोड़ का टैक्स सरकार को मिला। मंडी का सालाना टर्नओवर अरबों रुपए में है।

कृषि बिल लागू होने का असर मंडी पर पड़ा
मंडी सचिव रामनिवास यादव ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से कृषि बिल लागू करने का असर बूंदी मंडी पर नजर आने लगा है। कृषि कानून आने के बाद मध्यप्रदेश में मंडी टैक्स काफी घटा दिया गया है, जबकि यहां राजस्थान में नहीं घटाया गया। असर यह हुआ कि भाजपा शासित मध्यप्रदेश से किसानों का बूंदी मंडी में आना काफी कम हो गया है। मप्र से धान, सरसों और गेहूं आता था, पर अब आना लगभग बंद हो गया है। हालांकि समर्थन मूल्य पर जो उपज एमपी में नहीं बिक पाती थी तो वहां के किसान बूंदी मंडी लाकर देते थे, क्योंकि यहां उन्हें भाव ज्यादा मिल जाते थे।

