पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ड्रोन से सर्वे शुरू:बूंदी में बनेगा प्रदेश का चौथा टाइगर रिजर्व, मुकंदरा सेंचुरी से बड़ा होगा

बूंदीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बूंदी में 27% भूभाग वन क्षेत्र में, यहां की आबोहवा बाघों के लिए अनुकूल
  • रामगढ़ सेंचुरी का प्रस्तावित एरिया : 800 वर्ग किमी
  • मुकंदरा रिजर्व का एरिया : 759 वर्ग किमी में फैला

राजस्थान का चौथा टाइगर रिजर्व बूंदी में बनाने की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। इसके लिए ड्रोन से फोटोग्राफी और सर्वे का काम शुरू हो चुका है। वाइल्ड लाइफ ने इसके लिए प्रस्ताव पहले ही सरकार के पास भेज दिए हैं। सीएम की बजट घोषणा रामगढ़ को चौथा टाइगर रिजर्व के रूप में डेवलप करने की है। इसमें बूंदी में प्रस्तावित टाइगर रिजर्व क्षेत्रफल की दृष्टि से मुकंदरा नेशनल पार्क से बड़ा होगा।

नए टाइगर रिजर्व में करीब 800 वर्ग किमी का वनक्षेत्र शामिल किया गया है। प्रस्तावित सम्पूर्ण इलाका आरक्षित वनों की श्रेणी में आता है तथा अधिकांश क्षेत्र आबादी विहीन सघन वनों से आच्छादित है। बूंदी में 27% भूभाग वन क्षेत्र में आता है तथा यहां की आबोहवा बाघों के लिए पूरी तरह से अनुकूल है।

ऐसा इसलिए, रणथंभौर में बाघों की बढ़ती संख्या और उनकी टेरेटरी को लेकर होते संघर्ष के समाधान के लिए चौथा टाइगर रिजर्व बनाना जरूरी

सेंचुरी में बसे 8 गांवों के विस्थापन के दिए निर्देश
पीसीसीएफ मोहनलाल मीणा ने रामगढ़ सेंचुरी व कालदां वन क्षेत्र का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने रामगढ़ सेंचूरी व कालदा वन क्षेत्र में प्रे-बेस बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सेंचुरी में बसे 8 गांवों का सर्वे कर विस्थापन की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाए। सीसीएफ एसआर यादव, डीसीएफ आलोक गुप्ता, डीएफओ सुरेश मिश्रा, वाइल्ड लाइफ विशेषज्ञ पृथ्वीसिंह राजावत से हालात पर चर्चा की।

5 माह से ज्यादा समय से यहां रह रहा टी-115
रणथंभौर टाइगर रिजर्व से निकलकर टी-115 करीब 6 माह तक लाखेरी के आसपास के एरिया में अपनी टेरेटरी बनाकर रहा। 29 जून को टाइगर 282 वर्ग किमी में फैली रामगढ़ सेंचुरी में प्रवेश कर गया। मूवमेंट सेंचुरी में ही बना हुआ है।

यह होगा फायदा, टूरिज्म में रोजगार बढ़ेगा
पर्यटन में बूंदी की विशेष पहचान मिली हुई है। टाइगर रिजर्व बनने से बूंदी में इको टूरिज्म के क्षेत्र में रोजगार के अवसर बढ़ेंगे तथा युवाओं व स्थानीय लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा।

सालभर पहले मिली थी सैद्धांतिक मंजूरी
रणथंभौर टाइगर रिजर्व में बाघों के बीच बढ़ते संघर्ष के चलते एनटीसी ने करीब साल भर पहले सरिस्का, मुकंदरा व रामगढ़ में दो-दो टाइगर शिफ्ट किए जाने को सैद्धांतिक मंजूरी दी थी। इसके बाद रामगढ़ में टाइगर्स के स्वागत की तैयारियां शुरू हो गईं। ग्रामीणों को जागरूक किया गया। प्रे-बेस की व्यवस्था की गई। दिल्ली से सांभर व चीतल लाकर यहां छोड़े गए। हालांकि पहले से सांभर व चीतल यहां थे, लेकिन और लाकर छोड़े, ताकि टाइगर्स को भोजन की किसी तरह की समस्या नहीं आए।

बाघों के मैटरनिटी होम के रूप में होती है रामगढ़ सेंचुरी की पहचान
जिले का रामगढ़ विषधारी वन्यजीव अभयारण्य सदियों से बाघों के लिए मैटरनिटी होम (जच्चाघर) के रूप में प्रसिद्ध रहा है। बूंदी के सघन जंगल बाघों सहित सभी वन्यजीवों के लिए सदियों से बेहतर आश्रयस्थल रहे हैं। रामगढ़ का उत्तम प्राकृतिक वातावरण व इसके बीच में बहने वाली मेज नदी की खूबसूरत वादियों में बाघों की दहाड़ ने ही इसे भारत का एक प्रमुख अभयारण्य होने का गौरव प्रदान किया है। रणथंभौर से टी-62 व टी-91 बाघों के यहां आने के बाद अभयारण्य का स्वरूप पूरी तरह बदल गया है। टी-91 को मुकंदरा शिफ्ट किया गया था और टी-62 वापस लौट गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें