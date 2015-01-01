पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तारागढ़ फोर्ट:लौटने लगी है जमीं के इस सितारे की चमक, अगले 1 साल में पूरे गढ़ पैलेस के रिनोवेशन के बाद पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा

बूंदीएक घंटा पहले
तारागढ़ फोर्ट बादलों से बात करनेवाला यह किला आसमान से देखने पर किसी तारे की शक्ल में नजर आता है। वक्त के साथ बूंदी के इस स्टार की चमक फीकी पड़ने लगी। मुगल साम्राज्य के शहंशाह शाहजहां का बचपन इसी किले की रहनुमाई में बीता तो किपलिंग ने अपने विश्वस्तरीय साहित्य के कई पन्ने यहीं बैठकर लिखे।

विश्व स्तर पर बूंदी को पहचान दिलाने वाला फोर्ट और इसके पहाड़ की ढलान पर बने 7 मंजिला राजमहल-गढ़ पैलेस की धीरे-धीरे चमक खोने लगी तो कुलदेवी आशापुरा माताजी ट्रस्ट ने प्रयास शुरू किए हैं। रिनोवेशन से हाथी पोल नौठाण, रतन-दौलत यानी दीवान ए आम, झूला चौक रानी महल, छत्र महल, फूल महल, बादल महल.. की फीकी पड़ती चमक-दमक कुछ हद तक लौट आई है। इसके लिए बूंदी दरबार के पुराने कारीगरों को बुलाया गया। गढ़ पैलेस प्रबंधक जेपी शर्मा बताते हैं कि अगले 1 साल में पूरे गढ़ पैलेस को खोलने का प्लान है।

रिनोवेशन से इस हैरिटेज की चमक लौटेगी और उम्र बढ़ जाएगी

गढ़ पैलेस के प्रबंधक जेपी शर्मा कहते हैं पूरा राजमहल ओपन होने व मेंटिनेंस के बाद बूंदी के पर्यटन में भी 25-30% का इजाफा होगा। इसका फायदा यहां के लोगों को भी मिलेगा। गढ़ पैलेस के इन हिस्सों का रिनोवेशन और उनकी खासियत

हाथी पोल: राजमहल का ऐसा प्रवेशद्वार राजस्थान के किसी राजमहल का नहीं है। हाथी पोल पर लाइम स्टोन से लड़ने को आतुर दो विशाल हाथी बने हुए हैं और मोर भी उकेरे गए हैं। नोठाण: यहां कभी राजा के चुनिंदा 9 घोड़े और 9 अश्व सैनिक तैनात रहते थे। झूला चौक: यहां राजा-रानी झूला झूला करते थे। झूला चौक बूंदी के अंतिम शासक बहादुर सिंह के गुजरने के बाद से ही बंद था।

