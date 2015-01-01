पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:रोशन होंगे घर-आंगन; आज पधारेंगी लक्ष्मीजी, शुभ मुहूर्त में होगा पूजन

बूंदी
रोशनी से नहाया शहर
  • धनतेरस पर बाजारों में बरसा जमकर धन, रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजन, सोमवार को भाईदूज मनाएंगे

इस बार रूपचौदस व दीपावली एक ही दिन शनिवार को मनाई जा रही है। रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजन, अन्नकूट महोत्सव व सोमवार को भाईदूज का पर्व मनाया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को धनतेरस के साथ दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत हुई। धनतेरस के चलते सुबह से देरशाम तक अच्छी खरीदारी के चलते बाजार गुलजार हो गए।

धनतेरस पर सबसे ज्यादा कारोबार वाहनों का रहा। टू व्हीलर-फोर व्हीलर की जमकर बिक्री हुई। अकेले इन वाहनाें से ही 20-22 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ है। कई ग्राहक ऐसे भी हैं, जो दीपावली पार डिलीवरी लेंगे। किसानों ने खेती कार्य के लिए ट्रैक्टर खरीदें। एक मोटे अनुमान के तौर पर 1500 टू व्हीलर, 100-125 ट्रैक्टर, 80-100 कारों की बिक्री हुई। इसी तरह सोने-चांदी का कारोबार तकरीबन डेढ़ करोड़ रहा। इसके अलावा बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, कपड़े, मोबाइल का कारोबार दो-ढाई करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार रहा। टू व्हीलर व्यवसाय से जुड़े निशांत नुवाल ने कहा कि वाहनों की बुकिंग को लेकर लोगों ने काफी रुचि दिखाई। ट्रैक्टर व्यवसायी मनन नुवाल ने कहा कि मांग के अनुरूप कंपनियों से ट्रैक्टर नहीं आए। फिर भी अच्छी बिक्री हुई है। इस बार दीपावली कुछ खास है, क्योंकि पटाखों पर रोक होने के कारण शोर-शराबा सुनाई नहीं दिया। घरों व प्रतिष्ठानों को लोगों ने आकर्षक विद्युत सज्जा से सजाया।

लक्ष्मीपूजन मुहूर्त: पं. राजेंद्र शुक्ला के अनुसार प्रदोषकाल शाम 5.36 से रात 8.14 बजे तक सिंह लग्न मध्यरात्रि 12.11 से रात्रि 2.25 बजे तक, लाभ का चौघड़िया शाम 5.33 से 7.13 तक, शुभ, अमृत, चर रात्रि 8.52 से रात्रि 1.51 बजे तक रहेगा। सर्वश्रेष्ठ पूजन समय शाम 5.38 से रात्रि 7.35 बजे तक रहेगा, जिसमें प्रदोषकाल, स्थित वृष लग्न तथा कुंभ का स्थिर नवांश भी रहेगा। शनिवारी को अमावस्या दोपहर 2.18 बजे बाद आएगी। इसके बाद पूजा कर सकते हैं।

गोवर्धन पूजन, बैल पूजन, भाईदूज के मुहूर्त: खीण्या के ज्योतिषाचार्य शिवप्रकाश दाधीच ने बताया कि गोवर्धन पूजन का मुहूर्त रविवार सुबह 8.13 से 12.16 बजे तक क्रमशः चर, लाभ, अमृत के चौघड़िए व दोपहर 11.48 से 12.36 बजे तक अभिजीत मुहूर्त रहेगा। रविवार को बैल पूजन का मुहूर्त शाम 5.31 से 10.18 बजे तक क्रमशः शुभ, अमृत व चर के चौघड़िए में रहेगा। सोमवार को भाईदूज पूजन का सुबह 6.53 से 8.14 तक अमृत, सुबह 9.35 से 10.56 तक शुभ का चौघड़िया व दोपहर 11.49 से 12.37 तक मुहूर्त रहेगा।

छात्रा अमीषा ने दीपावली पर बनाई पेंटिंग
कॉलेज छात्रा देवपुरा निवासी अमीषा ने लकड़ी के बोर्ड पर राग-रागिनी थीम पर पेंटिंग बनाई है। इसे बनाने में 5 से 6 दिन का समय लगा है। पेंटिंग को रंगीन बनाने का तात्पर्य लोगों में उत्साह जागृत करने से है। अमीषा त्योहारों पर खुशियों के रंग भरना चाहती है।

