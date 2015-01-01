पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडीजे कोर्ट का फैसला:हत्या के आरोपी के बरी होने का जिम्मेदार जांच अधिकारी को माना

बूंदी2 दिन पहले
  • 3 साल पुराने प्रकरण में थानाधिकारी के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई के निर्देश

अपर जिला न्यायाधीश (क्रम संख्या-1) दीपक दुबे ने हत्या के आरोपी के बरी होने के प्रकरण में तत्कालीन तालेड़ा थानाधिकारी व जांच अधिकारी को जिम्मेदार माना है और डीजीपी को थानाधिकारी के खिलाफ कठोर विभागीय कार्रवाई के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं।अभियाेजन के अनुसार धनगामा-कटिहार-बिहार से धान की कटाई के लिए मजदूरों के साथ मोहम्मद अजान नामक व्यक्ति आया था। 28 नवंबर 017 को मोहम्मद अजान की कोथ्या माइनर के पास कुएं में लाश मिली थी। मृतक की पत्नी जमीला की रिपोर्ट पर तालेड़ा थाने में अगले दिन हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया। घटनाक्रम की जांच कर तत्कालीन थानाधिकारी पुरुषोत्तम महरिया ने आरोपी मजदूर भुत्ता उर्फ बुथा उर्फ मोहम्मद नूर हुसैन के खिलाफ चालान पेश किया। न्यायालय में विचारण के दौरान अभियोजन पक्ष परिस्थिति जन्य साक्ष्य के आधार पर मामले को साबित नहीं कर पाया और न्यायालय ने आरोपी को साक्ष्य के अभाव में संदेह का लाभ देते हुए बरी कर दिया।न्यायाधीश दीपक दुबे ने अपने निर्णय में तत्कालीन जांच अधिकारी पुरुषोतम महरिया के लापरवाहीपूर्ण, अयोग्य और दोषपूर्ण अनुसंधान को आरोपी के बरी होने के लिए जिम्मेदार माना। न्यायालय ने क्रमबद्ध रूप से टिप्पणी करते हुए कहा कि परिस्थिति जन्य साक्ष्य के मामले में मृतक के साथ अंतिम बार साथ देखे गए व्यक्ति की ठोस साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत किया जाना चाहिए था, जो नहीं किया गया। कॉल डिटेल के आधार पर आरोपी की पुष्टि की जानी चाहिए थी, जो भी नहीं की गई। मृतक के पास मिले खून से सने ईट, कपड़े, मिट्टी पर जो मानव रक्त के नमूने मिले, उनकी जांच आरोपी के खून से की जानी चाहिए थी, वो भी नहीं की गई।न्यायालय ने यह भी कहा कि हो सकता है कि आरोपी निर्दोष हो तो उसे दोषपूर्ण रूप से जेल में रखा जाना भी गलत है और जांच सही तरीके से नहीं करने के कारण अगर आरोपी दोषी भी था तो वह बरी हो गया। इस प्रकार जांच में थानाधिकारी ने अपनी अयोग्यता, लापरवाही दिखाते हुए गैरजिम्मेदाराना रवैया का परिचय दिया है, जिसके कारण यह न्यायालय थानाधिकारी पुरुषोत्तम महरिया के खिलाफ कठोर विभागीय कार्रवाई के लिए डीजीपी जयपुर को निर्देश देता है। न्यायाधीश ने मृतक की पत्नी जमीला को पीड़ित प्रतिकर स्कीम के तहत मुआवजे के लिए विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण को भी लिखा है। आरोपी की ओर से न्याय मित्र नगेंद्रसिंह हाड़ा ने पैरवी की।

