भास्कर वेबिनार:हमारे यहां कोरोना का प्रसार अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ, इसलिए सभी समझें मास्क की गंभीरता

  • प्रबुद्धजन बाेले-किसी से भी बात करते समय मास्क जरूर लगाएं, दूसरों को भी टोकें

बूंदी जिले में ठहराव के बाद नए काेराेना संक्रमित मिलना शुरू हाे गए हैं। आमजन को कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए मास्क की अनिर्वायता को समझना जरूरी है, क्योंकि मास्क ही एक ऐसा साधन है, जो हमें कोरोना से संक्रमित होने से बचा सकता है। आमजन मास्क को अवश्य पहनें। खासतौर पर भीड़भाड़ वाले एरिया में जाने और किसी से भी बात करने के दौरान तो मास्क चेहरे पर होना चाहिए। घर से बाहर निकलने के लिए दौरान पूरी तरह से सतर्क रहे और किसी वस्तु को बिना सेनेटाइज करें नहीं छुए। भास्कर वेबिनार में मंगलवार को जिला अस्पताल में काेविड-19 के संक्रमिताें की सेवा में रात-दिन कार्य कर काेराेना की लड़ाई लड़ रहे फार्मोसिस्टों से चर्चा की गई तो उनका यही कहना था कि मास्क अाैर सामाजिक दूरी हमारे लिए बेहद जरूरी है।
समाज को जागरूक करें कोविड-19 से बचने के लिए स्वयं मास्क लगाएं और दूसरों को भी मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित करें। एक-दूसरे से सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखें। ज्यादा भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों से दूर ही रहें। कोरोना के लक्षण और दुष्प्रभावों के बारे में समाज को जागरूक करना हमारा नैतिक कर्तव्य है।
-रामनारायण मीणा, अध्यक्ष, फार्मासिस्ट कर्मचारी संघ शाखा
सुरक्षा ही बचाव है कोरोना से बचाव के लिए हमेशा घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क लगाए रहें। इम्युनिटी पावर बढ़ाने के लिए योगा करें। आयुर्वेदिक काढे का सेवन और पौष्टिक भोजन करें। सरकारी गाइडलाइन का पालन करें। कोरोना से पूरी तरह से सुरक्षा हमें मास्क ही दे सकता है। हाथों को बराबर सेनेटाइज करते रहें। -उमाशंकर गौतम, उपाध्यक्ष-संयुक्त सचिव, फार्मासिस्ट कर्मचारी संघ एकीकृत शाखा

खतरा अभी टला नहीं कोरोना महामारी का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। शहर हाे अथवा गांव-कस्बे राेज नए केस मिल रहे हैं। सर्दी की शुरुआत में अब ज्यादा जागरूक रहना है। आवश्यक काम होने पर ही घर से बाहर निकलें। मास्क अवश्य लगाएं और हाथों को सेनेटाइज करते रहें। पाैष्टिक खानपान पर ध्यान रखें।
-देवेंद्र शर्मा, संगठनमंत्री, फार्मासिस्ट कर्मचारी संघ एकीकृत
प्लाज्मा दान करें अपनों को संक्रमित होने से बचाना ही हमारा लक्ष्य होना चाहिए। अपनी इम्युनिटी पावर को बढ़ाने के लिए ज्यादा ध्यान देना चाहिए, इसके लिए सभी उपाय सुझाए जा चुके हैं। अपनी दिनचर्या व्यवस्थित रखें संक्रमण होने के बाद ठीक होने पर आप प्लाज्मा दान कर देशसेवा कर सकते हैं। -जाकिर हुसैन, सदस्य, फार्मासिस्ट कर्मचारी संघ एकीकृत

