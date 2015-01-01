पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:नए टाइगर रिजर्व के लिए पूरे वन क्षेत्र में विकास से जुड़े काम कराने की उठी मांग

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • यह भी जरूरत : बरधाबांध व भीमलत-अभयपुरा को वेटलेंड अधिनियम के तहत विकसित कराना चाहिए

जिले के रामगढ़-विषधारी वन्यजीव अभयारण्य, रणथम्भौर टाइगर रिजर्व के बफर क्षेत्र, जिले के प्रादेशिक रिजर्व वनक्षेत्र व भीलवाड़ा जिले के बांका-भोपतपुरा वन क्षेत्र को शामिल करते हुए प्रस्तावित नए टाइगर रिजर्व के लिए पूरे वन-क्षेत्र की विस्तृत कार्ययोजना बनाकर कार्य शुरू करवाने की मांग उठी है। पूर्व मानद वन्य जीव प्रतिपालक पृथ्वीसिंह राजावत ने प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक एवं मुख्य वन्यजीव प्रतिपालक, राजस्थान को इस बारे में चिट्ठी भेजी है। जिसमें उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री बजट 2019 की घोषणा एवं कार्यालय उपवन संरक्षक वन्यजीव कोटा द्वारा 2019 में प्रेषित 800 वर्गकिलोमीटर के टाइगर रिजर्व का प्रस्ताव का हवाला दिया है।उन्होंने लिखा कि बाघों के मेटरनिटी-होम के रूप में विख्यात प्रसिद्ध रामगढ़ विषधारी वन्यजीव अभयारण्य व बूंदी जिले के समृद्ध जंगल सदियों से बाघों के उत्तम आश्रय स्थल रहे हैं। एक दशक तक बाघ विहीन रहने के बाद अब फिर से यह अभयारण्य बाघों के स्वागत के लिए पूर्ण रूप से तैयार है। वन विभाग के कठिन परिश्रम व टी 62, टी 91 व टी 115 बाघों के यहां आने के बाद अभयारण्य का स्वरूप पूरी तरह बदल गया है। अभी यहां चलकर आया टी 115 बाघ अपनी टेरेटरी बना चुका है, लेकिन करीब 6 माह से यह युवा बाघ रामगढ़ में अकेला है। जिले में बाघों के लगातार मूवमेंट से यहां विभाग भी सतर्क होकर जंगल को बाघों के अनुकूल बनाने में जुटा हुआ है। रामगढ़ में नियमित गश्त व शिकारियों पर प्रभावी कार्रवाई से यहां बाघों के लिए प्रे-बेस बढ़ने लगा है। ऐसे में रामगढ़ के साथ-साथ देवझर महादेव से कालंदा माताजी व भीमलत महादेव तक के करीब 350 वर्ग किलोमीटर सघन आरक्षित वन-क्षेत्र के लिए भी विस्तृत कार्ययोजना बनाकर इसे भी बाघों के अनुकूल बनाने व मुकुंदरा टाइगर रिजर्व व रामगढ़ के बीच एक टाइगर कोरिडोर के रूप में विकसित किया जाए। बूंदी के प्रस्तावित टाइगर रिजर्व को रणथम्भौर से अलग स्वतंत्र बाघ संरक्षित क्षेत्र घोषित करवानेे व अभयारण्य में बाघिन शिफ्ट करने पर शीघ्रता से काम किया जाए। वर्तमान में बूंदी जिला प्रादेशिक वन खंड बूंदी, मुकुंदरा टाइगर रिजर्व कोटा, आरटीआर सवाईमाधेपुर, चंबल घड़ियाल अभयारण्य सवाईमाधोपुर व वन्यजीव कोटा में आता है, जो 5 डीएफओ के कार्य-क्षेत्र में बंटा हुआ है। इसके चलते वन्यजीव संरक्षण व अन्य विभागीय एवं प्रशासनिक कार्यों में अवरोध उत्पन्न हो रहा है। ऐसे में बूंदी में अलग से उपवन संरक्षक (वन्यजीव) का पद सृजित हो।जिले में पक्षी दर्शन की पर्याप्त संभावनाओं को देखते हुए बरधाबांध व भीमलत-अभयपुरा को वेटलेंड अधिनियम के तहत विकसित करवाने एवं राष्ट्रीय पक्षी माेर व बंदरों के लिए रेस्क्यू सेंटर तैयार करवाएं।

