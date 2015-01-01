पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली:इस बार पटाखों को कहें ना, सबसे पहले सबका स्वास्थ्य

बूंदी8 मिनट पहले
  • क्योंकि कोविड-19 प्रभावित लोग परेशान होंगे

कलेक्टर आशीष गुप्ता ने कहा कि अपने स्वास्थ्य और जनस्वास्थ्य को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए इस बार दीपावली पर पटाखे नहीं चलाएं और दीपावली सादगीपूर्ण तरीके से मनाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय हरित प्राधिकरण (एनजीटी) ने पटाखों की बिक्री और उपयोग पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाने के साथ ही उन शहरों अथवा कस्बों में भी प्रतिबंध लगाने का आदेश दिया है, जहां पिछले साल वायु की गुणवत्ता खराब थी।

राज्य सरकार ने पटाखों के कारण होने वाले जहरीले धुएं से वैश्विक महामारी कोविड-19 संक्रमित रोगियों और जनता के स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा के लिए पटाखों की बिक्री और फटने पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का फैसला किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि वैश्विक महामारी के समय में लोगों के जीवन की रक्षा करना सरकार के लिए सर्वोपरि है। त्याेहार के समय प्रतिवर्ष पटाखों से वायु और ध्वनि प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ता है। कोविड-19 प्रभावित लोग पटाखों के फटने से होने वाले प्रदूषण के कारण सीधे ही परेशान हो सकते हैं। वरिष्ठ नागरिकों और बच्चों को विशेष रूप से त्याेहार की विधि के दौरान घर से बाहर निकलने से बचना चाहिए, क्योंकि पटाखे एरोसॉल उत्पन्न करते हैं। यह आशंका है कि पटाखे फूटने से संभवत कोरोना वायरस लोगों में संक्रमण के लिए एक माध्यम बन सकता है।

जहरीले रसायनों और जहरीली गैसों से वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को अस्थमा और श्वसन एलर्जी में तीव्र श्वसन संकट होता है। एरोसॉल उत्पन्न करने वाले व्यवहारों में खांसना, छींकना, जोर से बात करना, चीखना चिल्लाना और जोर से गाना एवं पटाखे चलाना भी शामिल है। पटाखे फोड़ने से बारीक धूल के कण आसपास की सतह पर जम जाते हैं, जो तांबा, जस्ता, सीसा, मैग्निशियम, कैडमियम, सल्फर और नाइट्रोजन के ऑक्साइड जैसे रसायनों से भरे होते हैं। यह अदृश्य हानिकारक कण हमारे स्वास्थ्य को हानि पहुंचाते हैं।

