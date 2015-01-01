पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना का असर - पंचकाेसी परिक्रमा:इस बार कार्तिक मास में नहीं लगेगी 15 किमी की पंचकाेसी परिक्रमा

बुंदी5 घंटे पहले
  • अक्षय नवमी पर केपाटन में भगवान श्रीकेशव की परिक्रमा लगाने अाते थे हजाराें श्रद्धालु, इस बार नहीं मिली प्रशासनिक इजाजत

धार्मिक नगरी केशवरायपाटन में वर्षभर में एक बार कार्तिक मास की अक्षय नवमी (23 नवंबर) पर विष्णु अवतार भगवान श्रीकेशव की होने वाली पंचकोसी परिक्रमा इस बार कोरोनाकाल के चलते प्रशासन ने स्थगित करवा दी है।आस्था के चलते पंचकोसी परिक्रमा में हजारों श्रद्धालु शामिल होकर धार्मिक लाभ अर्जित करते रहे हैं। यहां पूरबमुखी बहती गंगा समान चर्मण्यवती नदी में कार्तिक मास में स्नान का विशेष महत्व होने से रियासतकाल से पंसकोसी परिक्रमा की परंपरा चली आ रही है। 15 किलोमीटर क्षेत्र में धार्मिक स्थलों की परिक्रमा पहले श्रद्धालु अपने स्तर पर ही कर पुण्यलाभ अर्जित करते थे। तीन दशक से नगरपालिका प्रशासन व बोर्ड की अाेर से आयोजन को भव्यता देने से परिक्रमा का रूप विशाल हो गया। प्रचार-प्रसार से परिक्रमा में प्रदेशभर से श्रद्धालु अाने लगे हैं। केशवराय मंदिर के मुखिया शेषनारायण शर्मा बताते हैं कि मांडू प्रदेश के राजा रंतिदेव ने भी अक्षय नवमी पर पंचकोसी परिक्रमा कर यश प्राप्त किया था। वर्ष में एक बार होने वाली परिक्रमा का श्रद्धालुओं को विशेष इंतजार रहता है। इस दिन भगवान को आंवले का विशेष शृंगार धराया जाता है। पंचकोसी परिक्रमा क्षेत्र में स्थित प्राचीन देवालय भगवान वरहावतार के मंदिर के पट्ट भी देवस्थान विभाग वर्ष में एक बार नवमी को ही खोलता है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे

