लाेग राेज हाे रहे परेशान:दाे हजार लाेग राेज हाे रहे परेशान, बरूंधन के नदी पार क्षेत्र में पुलिया निर्माण जरूरी

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
बरुंधन के नदी पार क्षेत्र में पुलिया बनवाना चुनावी मुद्दा रहा है। इस क्षेत्र में आने वाले नेताओ और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें काे क्षेत्रवासी अपनी राेजमर्रा की तकलीफ बताकर पुलिया बनवाने के लिए जाेर देते रहे हैं। पूर्वमंत्री हरिमोहन शर्मा पुलिया बनवाने के हिमायती रहे हैं। वे क्षेत्रवासियाें की भावनाओ काे समझते हुए अपने स्तर पर प्रयास करने का भराेसा देते रहे हैं। पुलिया निर्माण और बूंदी-तालेड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र की समस्याओं को लेकर अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के सदस्य व पूर्वमंत्री हरिमोहन शर्मा ने मंगलवार काे विधानसभा सत्र के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से जयपुर में चर्चा की और शीघ्र पुलिया निर्माण की स्वीकृति जारी कर जनता को राहत देने का आग्रह किया। पूर्वमंत्री शर्मा ने मुख्यमंत्री को लिखित मांगपत्र भी दिया। इसमें शर्मा ने कहा कि बरुंधन नदी पार नावघाट पुलिया बनाने के लिए ग्रामीणों की ओर से काफी समय से आवाज उठाई जा रही है। दोनों गांवों के बीच में नदी बहती है, जिसकी लगभग लंबाई 90 मीटर है। नदी पर पुलिया निर्माण ना होने से दो हजार से अधिक ग्रामीणों को अपने राेजमर्रा की आवश्यकताओं के लिए नदी पार करने के लिए समस्या का सामना करना पड़ता है।

