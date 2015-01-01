पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानाें की फिक्र बढ़ी:मौसम: दिनभर छाए रहे बादल, ठंड बढ़ी, किसानाें की फिक्र बढ़ी

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
शहर और खेराड़ क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को अचानक मौसम का मिजाज बदलने से किसानों की चिंता बढ़ गई। वहीं, दिनभर सूर्यदेव के दर्शन नहीं होने से कोहरा छाया रहा। साथ ही सर्दी का अहसास हुआ। आसपास के कुछ गांवों में तेज हवा चलने के बाद बूंदाबांदी होने से ठंड बढ़ गई। जड़ का नयागांव के किसान महादेव मीणा, राजू मीणा, मांगीलाल सैनी ने बताया कि दिसंबर में होने वाली मावठ वरदान होती है, लेकिन अभी तक कई किसानों के गेहूं की फसल की बुवाई नहीं हो पाई है। वहीं, 15 दिन पूर्व हुई बारिश से कई किसानों के खेतों में मिट्‌टी की परत जमने से गेहूं का बीज अंकुरित नहीं हो सका था। इससे किसानों को फिर से गेहूं की बुवाई करनी पड़ी। साथ ही अब बूंदाबांदी व बरसात होती है तो मटर, चना व सरसों की फसल को फायदा होगा।झालीजी का बराना. कस्बे व आसपास के गांवाें शुक्रवार को दिनभर बादल छाए रहे। साथ ही दोपहर को बूंदाबांदी होने से सर्दी बढ़ गई। कस्बे में शादियां अधिक होने से बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ रही। इस दाैरान शीतलहर चलने से ग्रामीण गर्म कपड़ों नजर आए। दोपहर बारह बजे हल्की बूंदाबांदी होने से बाजार भी सुनसान-सा नजर आया। खेतों में इन दिनों चल रहे हंकाई-जुताई से किसान चिंतित भी देखने को मिले। दूसरी और, असिंचित क्षेत्र गेंडौली व फोलाई के किसानों के लिए बदले मौसम के मिजाज का अधिक लाभ मिलने से खुश नजर आए।

