शिविर:महिला अपराध की रोकथाम के लिए कानून की सहायता लेना आपका हक

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • विशेष अभियान आवाज के प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए जिलेभर में लगाए कैंप

विशेष अभियान आवाज के प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए मंगलवार को जिले के विभिन्न थानों की ओर से कैंप लगाकर महिलाओं और बालिकाओं को जानकारी दी गई। थाना सदर में बंबोरी, इंद्रगढ़ में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सुमेरगंजमंडी, कापरेन में कल्याणपुरा, गेंडौली में जयस्थल, नमाना में महात्मा गांधी राउमावि नमाना, महिला थाना में थाने पर कैंप लगाया गया। इसी तरह नैनवां, देई, हिंडौली, लाखेरी, करवर, देईखेड़ा क्षेत्र की बालिकाओं-महिलाओं, आंगनबाड़ी एवं आशा सहयोगिनी तथा प्रबुद्धजन की मीटिंग कर महिला अपराध की रोकथाम के लिए बनाए कानून एवं समय-समय पर चलाए जा रहे विभिन्न कार्यक्रम जैसे गरिमा हेल्पलाइन नं. 1090, चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन नं. 1098, महिला शिकायत पोर्टल नं. 0181, हेल्पलाइन नं. 8764862310 की जानकारी दी गई। महिलाओं-बालिकाओं की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने, अपने अधिकारों, कानूनों के प्रति सजग करने, महिला अपराधों में कमी लाने तथा युवाओं, बालकों में महिला सुरक्षा एवं सम्मान का भाव जागृत करने, केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार की ओर से बालिकाओं, महिलाओं के लिए चलाई जा रही सरकारी योजनाओं की जानकारी दी गई।
इधर, विधिक शिविर में महिलाओं को दी कानूनी जानकारी

बूंदी. भारत स्काउट गाइड मुख्यालय पर महिलाओं के लिए विधिक जागरूकता अभियान के तहत शिविर लगाया गया।इसमें जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव विनोदकुमार वाजा, रिसोर्स पर्सन हिमांशी शर्मा और रेखा माहेश्वरी ने महिलाओं को महिला कानूनों की जानकारी दी। इसमें संविधान और महिलाएं, घरेलू हिंसा से महिलाओं का संरक्षण, महिलाओं के विरुद्ध अपराध के पर विधिक प्रावधान, दहेज प्रतिषेध अधिनियम, महिलाओं के स्वास्थ्य अधिकार, बाल विवाह अधिनियम, महिला बंदियों के अधिकार के साथ विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अधिनियम 1987 व पीड़ित प्रतिकर स्कीम की जानकारी दी गई। इस अवसर पर सीओ भारत स्काउट गाइड गिरिराज गर्ग व महिला अधिकारिता विभाग के सुपरवाइजर जयसिंह मौजूद रहे। शिविर के दौरान महिलाओं को विधिक अधिकारों और कोविड-19 के बचाव के लिए पंपलेट्स बांटे गए। कापरेन. महिला एवं बच्चों से संबंधित अपराधों की रोकथाम के लिए पुलिस की ओर से चलाए जा रहे आवाज अभियान के तहत लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए कस्बे के निजी स्कूल में कार्यक्रम हुआ, जिसमें मौजूद महिलाओं को महिला अधिकारों की जानकारी दी गई। थाना इंचार्ज एएसआई भगवानसिंह ने महिलाओं को उनके अधिकारों की जानकारी दी और अपराध का विरोध करने की अपील की। एएसआई सिंह ने कहा कि महिला किसी भी तरह की हिंसा सहन नहीं करें उसका विरोध करें। स्कूल निदेशक गणेश खारोल, अरुणा व्यास, नमीरा बानो, मेघा हाड़ा, उर्मिला व्यास, ममता प्रजापत, सरिता जैन मौजूद रही।नमाना रोड. गादेगाल राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र कोटखेड़ा में ऑपरेशन आवाज के तहत एक दिवसीय संगोष्ठी सरपंच देवप्रकाश मेघवाल की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें तालेड़ा थाना के सब इंस्पेक्टर बृजमोहन व एएसआई इंद्रकुमार ने महिला कानून, घरेलू हिंसा से महिलाओं का संरक्षण 2005, कार्यस्थल पर महिलाओं का यौन उत्पीड़न निवारण अधिनियम 2013, दहेज प्रतिषेध अधिनियम, महिलाओं का अनैतिक/दुर्व्यवहार निषेध अधिनियम के बारे में विस्तार से बताकर महिलाओं को अपने अधिकार के प्रति जागरूक किया। घरों और दुकानों सहित चौराहों पर कैमरे लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। बीट कांस्टेबल ध्रुवसिंह चौधरी, समाजसेवी घासीलाल मेघवाल, महावीर बरखेड़ा, वार्ड पंच महावीर गुर्जर, भगवान गुर्जर, मोनू मेघवाल मौजूद रहे।

