सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी:गुर्जर आंदोलन की आग पहुंची छबड़ा आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर चक्काजाम

छबड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छबड़ा के अंबेडकर सर्किल पर सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी, धरने पर बैठे

गुर्जर समाज की ओर से आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को कस्बे में भी आंदोलन शुरू हो गया है। आंदोलन सोमवार सुबह लगभग 11 बजे कस्बे के पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय बस स्टैंड के बाहर अंबेडकर सर्किल से शुरू हुआ। इसके बाद आंदोलनकारी रिछड़ा गांव में पहुंच गए हैं।आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर गुर्जर समाज की ओर से जारी आंदोलन की आग सोमवार को छबड़ा भी पहुंच गई है। यहां सोमवार को सुबह 11 बजे अंबेडकर सर्किल पर आंदोलनकारियों ने बड़ी संख्या में एकत्रित होकर चक्का जाम किया व जमकर नारेबाजी करते हुए विरोध जताया।आंदोलनकारी आगे बढ़ते हुए शाम होने तक रिछड़ा गांव पहुंच गए है। देव सेना के जिलाध्यक्ष गिर्राज गुर्जर ने बताया कि हम हमारी मांगे पूरी करने की सिफारिश केंद्र सरकार व राज्य सरकार से करते है। हमारे नेता कर्नल किरोड़ी बैंसला पिछले 5 साल से आंदोलन कर रहे है। उनके साथ राजस्थान का समस्त गुर्जर समाज भी आंदोलन कर रहा है। गुर्जर समाज केंद्र व राज्य सरकार से पूछता है कि हमें हमारा अधिकार कब मिलेगा। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि हम हमारे अधिकार मांग रहे हैं। जब तक कर्नल किरोड़ी बैंसला व विजय बैंसला जब तक ट्रेक पर बैठे रहेंगे। तब तक हम भी यहां से नहीं उठेंगे। साथ ही सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को संभालने के लिए एएसपी विजय स्वर्णकार, एसटी एससी सेल पुलिस उपाधीक्षक बारां विजय शंकर शर्मा, छबड़ा पुलिस उपाधीक्षक ओमेंद्रसिंह शेखावत, अटरू पुलिस उपाधीक्षक जोगेंद्र सिंह, छबड़ा एसडीएम मनीषा तिवारी, छीपाबड़ौद एसडीएम श्रवण कुमार, छीपाबड़ौद नायाब तहसीलदार भैरूलाल, छबड़ा सीआई रामानंद यादव व छबड़ा एवं अटरू सर्किल के सभी थानों के जाप्ता मौजूद रहा।

