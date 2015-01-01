पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव में जनादेश:कांग्रेस ने विकास कर पाया है नगर निगम चुनाव में जनादेश : पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष खान

छबड़ा3 घंटे पहले
कस्बे में बुधवार को कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष निजामुद्दीन खान ने प्रदेश में नगर निगम चुनाव में चार सीटों पर कांग्रेस के महापौर का निर्वाचन होने पर खुशी जताई।निजी सहायक समाजसेवी पार्षद हस्सान खान ने बताया कि बुधवार को पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष निजामुद्दीन खान ने कांग्रेस के नवनिर्वाचित जोधपुर महापौर कुंति परिहार, जयपुर हैरिटेज महापौर मुनेश गुर्जर, कोटा उत्तर महापौर मंजू मेहरा व कोटा दक्षिण महापौर राजीव अग्रवाल को बधाई दी। खान ने शांति धारीवाल की भूमिका की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि नगर निगम चुनाव में जीत का सेहरा स्वायत्त शासन मंत्री शांति धारीवाल के सिर है जिन्होंने राज्य सरकार में नगरीय क्षेत्रों में जो विकास की लहर बहाई है उसे देखकर ही जनता ने यह इनाम दिया है। खान ने प्रदेश कांग्रेस के शीर्ष नेतृत्व मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा व प्रदेश प्रभारी अजय माकन काे भी धन्यवाद दिया। निजामुद्दीन खान ने विश्वास दिलाते हुए कहा कि अवश्य ही अब नगरीय विकास को इससे लाभ मिलेगा व विकास की लहर गली-गली दौड़ेगी।

