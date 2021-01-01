पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हथकड़ शराब की जब्त:आबकारी टीम ने 8 हजार वॉश नष्टकर 150 लीटर हथकड़ शराब की जब्त

छबड़ा3 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र में सोमवार को आबकारी विभाग की ओर से 8 हजार वॉश नष्ट कर 150 लीटर हथकड़ शराब जब्त की। जिला आबकारी अधिकारी तपेशचंद जैन एवं छबड़ा सीआई रामानंद यादव के नेतृत्व में छबड़ा क्षेत्र के लक्ष्मीपुरा गांव में खड़ी फसलों के बीच करीब 8 हजार लीटर वाॅश व शराब सहित दो दर्जन चालू भट्टी को नष्ट कर 150 लीटर हथकड़ शराब बरामद की गई। कुल 9 अभियोग दर्ज किए गए। कार्रवाई के दौरान छीपाबड़ौद थानाधिकारी रामस्वरूप, सारथल थानाधिकारी नंदसिंह, बापचा थानाधिकारी राधेश्याम, आबकारी निरीक्षक अजय कुमार शर्मा व प्रहराधिकारी छबड़ा भीयांराम गोदारा, मनोज सोनी, गुलाम नबी रामदयाल, जगदीश प्रसाद, लक्ष्मीनारायण वैष्णव, जगदीश गौड़, बृजमोहन, सत्यनारायण मीणा, घांसीलाल आदि रहे।

