आरोपो का बताया निराधार:पार्षद व कांग्रेस पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष पर लगाए आरोपो का बताया निराधार

छबड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

पार्षद व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष निजामुद्दीन खान व पार्षद हस्सान खान पर लगाए आरोपों को निराधार बताते हुए आरोप लगाने वाले व्यक्तियों की निंदा की है। पार्षद आदिल सलारगजी के अनुसार जिन लोगों ने कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष निजामुद्दीन खान व वार्ड पार्षद हस्सान खान पर तहसीलदार दिलीप सिंह प्रजापति को स्लो पॉइजन देकर जान से मारने की कोशिश करने के गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं वह हास्यास्पद, बेबुनियाद, निराधार और झूठे हैं। निंदा करने वालों में जिला सचिव गोविंद सोनी दरबार, पूर्व पार्षद शकील अहमद, पार्षद ममता सोनी, पार्षद शाकिर खां, पार्षद उमर मियां, पार्षद संजीदा आसिफ, पार्षद निशा तेजस्वी, पार्षद भगवान कोली, पार्षद सलमान खान, पार्षद सलमा बेगम, पार्षद आराधना शर्मा, पार्षद राज मोहम्मद, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि आसिफ असाडी, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि अजय तेजस्वी, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि संजय शर्मा आदि शामिल थे। ब्लॉक व नगर कांग्रेस कमेटी ने बुलाई बैठक कांग्रेस ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष रेवती गेरा व नगर अध्यक्ष दिग्विजय सिंह ने बताया कि पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष निजामुद्दीन खान व पार्षद हस्सान खान पर लगाए आरोपों पर बैठक बुलाकर आगे की कार्रवाई के लिए चर्चा करेगी। बैठक में प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से जनविरोधी कृषि बिल के विरोध में हस्ताक्षर अभियान को लेकर भी चर्चा की जाएगी। इस मामले में पार्षद हस्सान खान ने कहा कि उन पर तहसीलदार दिलीप सिंह प्रजापति को षडयंत्र पूर्वक स्लो पोईजन देकर जान से मारने के गंभीर आरोप लगाए गए है जिसका ऑडियो व्हाट्सएप पर वायरल होने पर शहर में हड़कंप मच गया। ऑडियो वायरल होने पर पार्षद खान को मानसिक व सामाजिक रूप से ठेस पहुंची है एवं उनकी की छवि धूमिल करने का प्रयास किया गया है। जिसके बाद उन्होंने थाना छबड़ा में इन व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ मानहानि का मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है।

